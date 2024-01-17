Skip To Content
Tell Us A Truly Wild Story Of What Became Of Your Ex

You know, the one who will go down in infamy in your dating history.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

We all have that one story about someone we dated that is just absolutely bonkers. You know, the one horror story you share at parties.

&quot;You will NEVER believe this.&quot;
Netflix

Maybe their behavior while you were dating was super weird, causing you to stop dating them — like, maybe the first time you went over to their house, you saw they had a massive shrine to Princess Diana, or they were keeping your used tissues in a box.

A person with their eyes wide in surprise
The CW

Or maybe it's more about what happened years after you broke up. Maybe they joined a cult, or became a conspiracy theorist who lives in an underground bunker.

Screenshot from &quot;It&#x27;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia&quot;
FX

Maybe they actually became famous, and you can't stop thinking about some weird trait or secret they have that you can't forget from your time together.

Screenshot from &quot;The Umbrella Academy&quot;
Netflix

Whatever happened, we want to hear about it! Tell us the story in the comments below — or via this anonymous form — and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.