17 Times Celebs Low-Key Claimed They Did Something Horrible, Then Got Surprised When People Were Upset

Liam Neeson casually admitted, “There were some nights I went out deliberately into Black areas in the city looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence" on Good Morning America.

by Hannah Marder

1. While promoting his film Cold Pursuit, Liam Neeson discussed how he related to the revenge story by recounting the time he found out a man had raped his friend. Because the friend stated that the man was Black, Neeson said he "went up and down areas with a cosh [a bludgeon], hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that." He continued, "I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘Black bastard’ (Neeson used air quotes) would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him.”

Jo Hale / WireImage via Getty Images

“There were some nights I went out deliberately into Black areas in the city looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence," he also said on Good Morning America. He called his actions "terrible" but claimed he was not racist, saying he would've done the same thing but in other neighborhoods if the man who had attacked his friend had been white. “If she had said an Irish or a Scot or a Brit or a Lithuanian, I know I would have had the same effect. I was trying to show honor, to stand up for my dear friend, in this terrible medieval fashion.” He later apologized for his comments, saying he'd "missed the point."

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Here is his statement: “Over the last several weeks, I have reflected on and spoken to a variety of people who were hurt by my impulsive recounting of a brutal rape of a dear female friend nearly 40 years ago and my unacceptable thoughts and actions at that time in response to this crime. The horror of what happened to my friend ignited irrational thoughts that do not represent the person I am. In trying to explain those feelings today, I missed the point and hurt many people at a time when language is so often weaponized and an entire community of innocent people are targeted in acts of rage. What I failed to realize is that this is not about justifying my anger all those years ago, it is also about the impact my words have today. I was wrong to do what I did. I recognize that, although the comments I made do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me, they were hurtful and divisive. I profoundly apologize."

2. Matt Damon said he "retired" using the F-slur for gay people after he made a joke and his daughter gave him a "treatise" on the subject. "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon said. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!'"

Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

He later walked back this version of the story, saying he had "never called anyone 'f****t' in [his] personal life and this conversation with [his] daughter was not a personal awakening." He said he was attempting to contextualize to his daughter the progress that had been made since he was a kid, telling her he'd heard the F-slur often as a kid "before [he] knew what it even referred to." He said he "explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly."

Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

"To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about the extent to which that word would have been painful to someone in the LGBTQ+ community regardless of how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her but was thrilled at her passion, values, and desire for social justice," Damon continued. "I do not use slurs of any kind. I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself 'one of the good guys.' And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community."

3. Charlamagne Tha God once suggested that he raped his wife, saying, “Me and my wife dated for a whole year, she would not give me no pussy. Me and my wife hung out one Saturday night and she got sloppy drunk and passed out in my momma’s house and I got that pussy. She was f–king me back, and all that, but she was really drunk. I asked her yesterday, ‘Did I rape you the first time we ever had sex?’ And she goes, ‘I mean in hindsight, yeah.'”

Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

His wife also spoke in the interview, "You shouldn’t have used the word rape first of all because the conversation we were having is about rape culture. The conversation we were having was you felt like it was OK for you to have sex with me while I was intoxicated. That’s a rape culture thing. That’s not rape. So when you asked me that question, I was hesitant to answer you because you used the word rape. But I mean, that’s not what went down. Like we both know what happened. I was not passed out. I was very coherent, like enough for me to lift up my hips so you could take my panties off. That’s what happened. You know that’s what happened. And the next morning, we had sex. That’s what I’m saying, your memory’s for shit. You don’t remember anything. And first kiss that night too.” Charlamagne also apologized for his word choice of "rape."

He also spoke on his show about another time in which he got a girl drunk and gave her Spanish Fly (a sexual stimulant), then had sex with her, and admitted to hitting his girlfriend when he was 16.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

When these clips resurfaced, he spoke about them on his podcast. “I posted this today because I wanted to address some clips that have been floating around from the podcast, as well as VladTV, where I failed to have productive mature conversations around issues that demand respect. ... Back in 2015, I attempted to have a dialogue about rape culture with an emphasis on the role men play...I can honestly say that I communicated that all wrong. For the record, in 1997 I was having consensual sex with a young lady," he said. "I want to stress that I didn’t take advantage of anyone, and I want to apologize to anyone who was triggered by that story.” As for him admitting to domestic violence, he said, “There’s no legitimate reason for me to do what I did, but I did it. I immediately regretted it. I also made a mistake by generalizing that all men have put their hands on a woman at some point. I’m not gonna speak for everyone else, I’m only going to speak for myself.”  

4. Matty Healy has found himself the subject of controversy for many of his remarks, in particular the ones he made on the The Adam Friedland Show. In the episode (which Spotify later removed), Adam tells a story about leaving Healy's apartment with friends, and one of the women with them going back to Healy's apartment because she'd forgotten her water bottle. “She went back in and Matty, like, on his phone and then on his 77-inch OLEDs just got Ghetto Gaggers blaring,” Adam recalled, referring to a racist and misogynistic porn site where Black women in particular are degraded and humiliated. “Thirty seconds after the hang, just hardcore pornography.”

Matthew Baker / Getty Images

Healy corroborated the story, saying, "You're not exaggerating. It was 30 seconds, like, you guys were still waiting outside. She came back in; I was already flustered. I was dressed as ‘guy who is jacking off,’ so I had, like, an untucked shirt, and I think it literally was Ghetto Gaggers on the TV — somebody just getting, like, brutalized."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While Healy did apologize for the comments he made about Ice Spice in the same episode, and acknowledged he felt "a bit bad" and "irresponsible" after the controversy, he didn't directly address the story he told about Ghetto Gaggers. "I think that I’ve said some things or kind of, I make a joke out of everything. That’s my thing. And I can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people," he said on stage. "And I feel a bit embarrassed. So that’s the truth.” He later told the New Yorker he was baiting fans "a little bit" but said it "doesn't actually matter" because no one was genuinely upset over his comments unless they were "lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt."

5. John Lennon once admitted to domestic violence. In the Beatles song "Getting Better," Lennon wrote, "I used to be cruel to my woman, I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved," and he later expanded on the lyric in an interview with Playboy in 1980. "I used to be cruel to my woman, and physically — any woman," he said. "I was a hitter. I couldn't express myself and I hit. I fought men and I hit women," he said. "That is why I am always on about peace, you see. It is the most violent people who go for love and peace. Everything's the opposite. But I sincerely believe in love and peace."

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

"I am not violent man who has learned not to be violent and regrets his violence. I will have to be a lot older before I can face in public how I treated women as a youngster," he continued. Outside claims of violence from Lennon include one from his ex-wife Cynthia Lennon and an instance where he beat up a friend for calling him gay.

6. Eric Clapton also admitted to abusing ex-wife Pattie Boyd. “There were times when I took sex with my wife by force and thought that was my entitlement. I had absolutely no concern for other people,” he told the Sunday Times, admitting to being a “full-blown” alcoholic and beating Boyd.

Brian Rasic / Getty Images

7. Numerous '70s and '80s rock stars have sung about hooking up with minors in their songs, perhaps most notably "Jailbait" by Ted Nugent (many of these rock stars, including Nugent, also became involved with minors). Even more damning, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler wrote about having sex with a minor in his memoir. “She was 16, she knew how to nasty, and there wasn’t a hair on it," Tyler wrote. He was 26 at the time. He also wrote, “Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour."

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images

It's likely that Tyler is referring to Julia Holcomb, who sued him last year for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress back in the '70s. She says that Tyler persuaded her mother to sign over guardianship to him. Holcomb also says in court documents that she became pregnant and Tyler made her have an abortion.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Tyler, though not directly named in the suit, denied these claims, said their relationship was consensual, and claimed immunity because he was her legal guardian then, calling for the suit to be dismissed.

8. Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also wrote about having sex with a 14-year-old in his autobiography Scar Tissue. The girl — who reportedly inspired the song "Catholic School Girls Rule" — came backstage at his concert and the two had sex. According to Keidis, she then continued on with the band to Baton Rouge. After their show, the girl revealed that she was 14 and her father was the chief of police in her town, adding that "the entire state of Louisiana" was looking for her because she'd been reported missing.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Keidis said he wasn't scared "because, in my somewhat deluded mind, I knew that if she told the chief of police she was in love with me, he wasn’t going to have me taken out to a field and shot, but I did want to get her the hell back home right away. So we had sex one more time.” He was in his mid-20s at the time.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

9. John Stamos once told a story about getting his friend laid by tricking a woman into thinking she was having sex with him in the mid '80s. "I was in a band. I was playing somewhere in Finland, and there was a girl hanging around who was really drunk and interested in me. I wasn't into her, but my friend was. So the girl came back to my hotel, and I turned the lights down, and we started making out. I said, 'Hold on a second, I've gotta go brush my teeth.' It was dark, I left the room, and I sent in my friend who looked like me. And she thought she was having sex with me, but she was really having sex with my friend."

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Points of Light

10. Cardi B admitted in an Instagram Live that she used to drug and rob men "to ... survive." She said, “I had to go strip. I had to go ‘Oh yeah, you wanna fuck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was mothafuckin’ handed to me." In response to backlash, Cardi tweeted, “I never claim to be an angel I always been a street bitch. Ya be glorifying this street rappers that talk and do that grimmey street shit but they can’t stand a street bitch.”

John Nacion / WireImage via Getty Images

When the video resurfaced and caused renewed backlash, Cardi took to Instagram to write, "Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive. I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world," also saying, "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [video], I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. ... I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options." She also claimed the men she had drugged were "conscious, willing, and aware" and involved with her at the time.

Chance Yeh / Getty Images for Atlantic Records

11. Jennifer Lawrence once told a story on The Graham Norton Show about scratching her butt on sacred Hawaiian rocks while filming The Hunger Games. "We were filming in Hawaii, and there were… sacred… rocks — I dunno, they were ancestors, who knows — they were sacred. And you're not supposed to sit on them, because you're not supposed to expose your genitalia to them. I, however, was in a wet suit for this whole shoot, so, oh my God, they were so good for butt itching!"

Lionsgate

She says one of the rocks she used for itching was dislodged and fell down the side of a mountain, coming close to striking and killing the sound engineer. “All the Hawaiians were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the curse!’ And I was sitting in the corner like, ‘Haha! I’m your curse! I wedged it loose with my ass!’” She later apologized for her comments, saying she meant "absolutely no disrespect to the Hawaiian people."

Gotham / FilmMagic via Getty Images

12. Demi Lovato once tweeted about a "prank" she pulled on her bodyguard, claiming she'd hired a sex worker to grab "him in his 'area.'" She then deleted it, then tweeted, "I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone," and told people to listen to her song "Warrior," writing, "Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don't have to educate me."

ddlovato / Twitter

Lovato eventually apologized for her tweet, and her bodyguard Max called the incident Lovato referred to "a joke and a fun prank," saying he wasn't offended.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

13. In an anthology about bad sex, Alison Brie wrote about convincing a male gay friend to have sex with her. "And what if he were to discover he was actually straight? I would have saved him from a life of dysfunctional penetration. Literally my vagina would have been his road to salvation!" she wrote. The two did have sex, even though he purportedly didn't want her to touch his penis, and had difficulty getting aroused, which only caused Brie to brainstorm new solutions. Brie called the whole thing a failure, though she's apparently still friends with the man.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

This is apparently the full text, though the excerpt is no longer on Nerve, where it was once housed.

Brie later spoke to Vulture about the piece, saying that parts were tweaked, saying, "It’s definitely a true story but it’s embellished for comedy" and that the intro was particularly embellished, but "the body of the story is true, and those are the events as I remember them in terms of that escapade."

14. Lena Dunham garnered significant controversy writing about her interactions with her younger sister in her memoir, Not That Kind of Girl. She wrote that as a young teenager she would masturbate in bed even when her sister was sleeping next to her, and that when she was 7, she'd bribe her sister into kissing her (comparing this behavior to that of a sexual predator), and also examined her sister's vagina (who was 1 at the time) out of curiosity. Right wing blog Truth Revolt referred to these incidents as sexual abuse, which Dunham later called "upsetting and disgusting."

Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

She later issued a statement saying that her sister had approved everything she wrote about her, and that she does not "condone any kind of abuse under any circumstances," adding, "Childhood sexual abuse is a life-shattering event for so many, and I have been vocal about the rights of survivors. If the situations described in my book have been painful or triggering for people to read, I am sorry, as that was never my intention. I am also aware that the comic use of the term 'sexual predator' was insensitive, and I’m sorry for that as well."

Andy Kropa / Getty Images

Experts agreed that Dunham's behavior as a child was not abuse, but some people online still expressed concern that Dunham thought these stories were appropriate for her book, saying her judgment in including the stories was further evidence of her white privilege. Other people felt the behaviors were clearly not abuse but should not be normalized (in particular the masturbation that occurred when they were both a bit older) or took issue with the way the incidents were discussed.

Lena's sister Grace tweeted (seemingly in response to the news stories) that "heteronormativity deems certain behaviors harmful, and others 'normal'; the state and media are always invested in maintaining that" and that "as a queer person: i'm committed to people narrating their own experiences, determining for themselves what has and has not been harmful."

15. T.I. stated in a 2019 interview that every year since his daughter turned 16, he'd taken her to the gynecologist to check if her hymen is intact in order to see if she's still a virgin (for the record, this is not a good indicator of virginity, and the World Health Organization has called virginity testing "a violation of the human rights of girls and women"). TI later claimed he'd “embellished” and “exaggerated” the story, that he'd only gone to her doctor's appointments when she was younger, and that his daughter had no problem with it (though she did, he said, “have a problem with me talking about it," which he claimed to have apologized for).

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I’ve always been," he continued, but his daughter Deyjah's comments indicated otherwise. She claimed T.I. had come with her to her gynecologist since she was 14 or 15 and that she "couldn't have said no." She called the situation "a little traumatizing," saying she was "very shocked, hurt, angry, [and] embarassed" that T.I. had spoken publicly about it.

VH1

16. Marilyn Manson reportedly made a number of disturbing claims in his 1999 autobiography, including that he once repeatedly harassed a "hot brunette" along with a friend. “I fell back on my usual deviant way of getting a girl’s attention: malicious, asinine behavior." He said he would make threatening phone calls to her, telling her they were watching her and saying things like, "You better not leave work tonight, because we’re going to rape you in the parking lot and then crush you underneath your own car.” He then apparently made the calls daily for weeks, progressively getting "meaner."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Manson also claimed that he'd plotted to kill his ex-girlfriend and ex-bandmate Nancy. "She had to die," he wrote. “While I didn’t think it was right to take a human life, I didn’t think it was right to deny myself the chance of causing someone to die either, especially someone whose existence meant so little to the world and to herself. At the time, taking someone’s life seemed like a necessary growing and learning experience, like losing your virginity or having a child.” He claims he and a friend followed Nancy to discover her routine, then came back to light her house on fire. He ended up getting spooked by sirens and decided too many people would suspect him.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

17. And finally, porn star Riley Reid has told the story of losing her virginity multiple times, calling it a "fun story." She says she was at the movie theater with her then-14-year-old boyfriend (she says she was two weeks from turning 16) when they were fooling around in the seats. She asked if they could have sex but he repeatedly said no, not wanting to lose his virginity in a movie theater. Despite his protestations, she says she sat on his lap and the two had sex, with Reid saying she "forced him upon myself" and that he didn't push her off. She's even referred to the incident as rape in multiple now-deleted tweets.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images