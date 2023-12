17 Times Celebs Low-Key Claimed They Did Something Horrible, Then Got Surprised When People Were Upset

9.

John Stamos once told a story about getting his friend laid by tricking a woman into thinking she was having sex with him in the mid '80s. "I was in a band. I was playing somewhere in Finland, and there was a girl hanging around who was really drunk and interested in me. I wasn't into her, but my friend was. So the girl came back to my hotel, and I turned the lights down, and we started making out. I said, 'Hold on a second, I've gotta go brush my teeth.' It was dark, I left the room, and I sent in my friend who looked like me. And she thought she was having sex with me, but she was really having sex with my friend."