17 Mind-Blowing and Heart-Wrenching Small Town Secrets That Will Leave You Speechless

12. "Not me, but my mom. She's from a super small town that has a Dollar General and a Dairy Queen, and that's it. They don't even have their own police force. It's an everyone knows everyone type deal. There's one family that's 'prominent' in the town that is now headed by the oldest son of the family. He's mayor, owns the Dairy Queen, wife is superintendent of the two schools they have, coached MS and HS football and little league — Mr. Small Town Big Shot, basically. My mom keeps up with the town news because her aunt and several cousins still live there. Well, one day (not long ago) on the town's FB news page, someone accused Mr. Big Shot of being a pedophile and rapist and had a list of names of people, himself included, who decided to come forward and tell their stories of being molested as children and teens — going all the way back to 1982 when he was 16, up until the early '90s."

"The reason they came forward is because they finally caught him on camera, admitting he had done those things to them. But the statute of limitations had passed on them, and they were looking for other possible victims who would still be within the statue of limitations to finally put him behind bars. THE TOWN WAS SHOOK. Of course, everyone is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law, but the dude suddenly resigned from teaching. His wife resigned as superintendent. They abandoned their house in town. So...😬. Unsure where this case is now and if they found other people willing to come forward. But one of the saddest things to also come out from the news is that we found out why my cousin's son suddenly quit football. :( He wants nothing to do with any potential case because he's so embarrassed and has the mindset that it was his fault anyways."



—Anonymous

