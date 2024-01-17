Skip To Content
What's The Wildest, Darkest Secret Uncovered In Your Small Town?

All towns have secrets.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

I grew up in a small town, and it's wild how it can feel like high school with the gossip and secrets. At best, the rumor mill is harmless — at worst, something awful actually gets uncovered, sending the whole town in a tailspin.

&quot;Did you hear about Nelson?&quot;
Netflix

If you're from a small town, we want to know the darkest secret that was uncovered, or the scandal that became massive in your town. Maybe a local minister got busted for extortion, or a high school student was arrested for murder.

A woman being led by police
The CW

Maybe there was a massive accident that your whole town grieved, only to find out that the entire thing was staged.

&quot;None of it was real.&quot;
UPN

Or maybe it was nothing illegal or that would reach the news outside your town — maybe it was a revelation about your town's history, like some awful atrocity committed in the house everyone always said was haunted.

a dark mansion
Netflix

Maybe the secret hit a little closer to home — maybe it was about your very own neighbor, or your parents.

&quot;I don&#x27;t know you at all.&quot;
ABC

Whatever the secret was, we want to hear it. Tell us all about it in the comments below — or via this anonymous form — and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.