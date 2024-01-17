What's The Wildest, Darkest Secret Uncovered In Your Small Town?

I grew up in a small town, and it's wild how it can feel like high school with the gossip and secrets. At best, the rumor mill is harmless — at worst, something awful actually gets uncovered, sending the whole town in a tailspin.
If you're from a small town, we want to know the darkest secret that was uncovered, or the scandal that became massive in your town. Maybe a local minister got busted for extortion, or a high school student was arrested for murder.
Maybe there was a massive accident that your whole town grieved, only to find out that the entire thing was staged.
Or maybe it was nothing illegal or that would reach the news outside your town — maybe it was a revelation about your town's history, like some awful atrocity committed in the house everyone always said was haunted.
Maybe the secret hit a little closer to home — maybe it was about your very own neighbor, or your parents.