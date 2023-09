8.

Emma Watson nearly quit acting because of her experience onahead of the fifth film, because the series made it difficult for her to pursue the kind of education she wanted. In fact, she almost quit in 2009, when she started attending Brown University. “I was finding this fame thing was getting to a point of no return. I sensed if this was something I was ever going to step away from it was now or never," Watson told Vanity Fair. Since she'd first become famous as a child, she said it finally "dawned on me that this is what you’re really signing up for," especially on a franchise as big as Harry Potter: "Thephenomenon steps into a different zone" she said of fans. "It crosses into obsession."