35 Horrifying Photos That Made Me Go "New Fear Unlocked"

1.Between this and the Boeing stuff, I think I'm done with air travel.
2.I think I'll take the stairs next time I'm in literally any building.
3.A snake coming up from the pipes to bite my butt was a real fear I had as a child, so this is less "new fear unlocked" and more "hello darkness, my old friend."
4.I don't know what this is, and I don't want to know what it is. I just know that I'll avoid opening my own car door in the future.
5.You will never see me eating a tomato again. Mark my words.
6.What in the Final Destination...
7.I hate that this happens. I am never going to sit in the passenger seat again.
8.Sorry, one more, because I am shocked that these people survived.
9.You will NEVER catch me putting on my headphones before thoroughly checking them again. I hope this person got a rabies shot.
10.I will also be checking my shoes from now on.
11.I have always wanted to take up skateboarding...until now.
12.Y'know what, no thanks. I'm good on working with heavy machinery.
13.Now I gotta worry about snakes on the subway???
14.IS NOWHERE SAFE???
15.Imagine being THIS CLOSE to a lightning strike.
16.Yet another reason to do away with straws entirely!!!
17.This is making me wish I could pee standing up.
18.To this, I say, "See you later, alligator!" and "I am never stepping foot in Louisiana."
19.This kind of freak accident may be one in a million, but I'm still going to be afraid of it happening for the rest of my life.
Here's what that giant spinning thing was, if you're curious.
20.I've never even considered being afraid of this happening, but now I will!
21.As if the prospect of motherhood wasn't terrifying enough, now I have to worry about amputating my future baby's toes with my hair???
22.I know we don't get tornados in New York, but hey, after that earthquake, anything could happen.
23.And did you know "snow-nados" are a thing?
24.What about fire whirls, or "fire-nados"?
25.Here's another terrifying gif.
26.Great, even stopping into 7-Eleven can end in disaster.
27.Work isn't safe, either.
28.This lil' guy almost crawled into someone's EAR, and I can feel it crawling around in my ear while just thinking about it.
29.So spiders can walk on water now??? And we're all just cool with that?
30.This person almost walked into this tree while on their phone, and I will be a LOT more careful while texting and walking now.
31.BRB, I need to go puke.
32.I will never attempt to change my own light bulb again!
33.I hate to be the one to tell you this, but...volcanic lightning is a thing. I'm already terrified of volcanoes, but now I can add "getting struck by volcanic lightning while fleeing a volcanic eruption" on to my List of Fears.™
34.I used to love seafood...but not anymore.
35.And finally, I am sad to announce that I no longer think horses are cute. If I woke up to this, I would pee my pants.