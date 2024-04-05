    Yes, There Was Just An Earthquake In The Northeast

    A 4.8 magnitude earthquake!

    Natasha Jokic
    You can imagine my alarm, lying on my sofa, working VERY HARD, when suddenly my Brooklyn apartment began trembling.

    Suddenly, my Slack was aflame: Did we, in NYC, have an EARTHQUAKE?

    I am just kidding: No one replied to me. 

    But no, USGS, a service I have never heard of, confirmed a 4.8 earthquake in New York and New Jersey. My MIL confirmed that she felt it in Connecticut. Connecticut! Further reports from my group chats suggest Philly and Boston.

    Naturally, Twitter (sorry, X) began flooding with people asking whether they had actually just experienced an earthquake, or if it was just, say, construction:

