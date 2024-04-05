Yes, There Was Just An Earthquake In The Northeast
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake!
You can imagine my alarm, lying on my sofa, working VERY HARD, when suddenly my Brooklyn apartment began trembling.
Suddenly, my Slack was aflame: Did we, in NYC, have an EARTHQUAKE?
But no, USGS, a service I have never heard of, confirmed a 4.8 earthquake in New York and New Jersey. My MIL confirmed that she felt it in Connecticut. Connecticut! Further reports from my group chats suggest Philly and Boston.
⚠Preliminary info: #earthquake (#sismo) about 20 mi W of North Plainfield (New Jersey) 1 min ago (local time 10:23:19)❗MAGNITUDE NOT AVAILABLE YET❗Updates at:— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 5, 2024
📱https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t pic.twitter.com/8bBRdU6A9S
Naturally, Twitter (sorry, X) began flooding with people asking whether they had actually just experienced an earthquake, or if it was just, say, construction:
Y’all felt that too? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/6Lp1TfUZ17— Chronically Underwhelmed (@ExVilln) April 5, 2024
Dear California… how the FUCK do you live like this? #earthquake— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 5, 2024
all of New York right now. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/vUEAs6VuvU— .kelleee. (@_helluvalife) April 5, 2024
Everyone in NY just now. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Xo68kzNXvC— Andrew LaSane (@laptop_lasane) April 5, 2024
Eric Adams about to send 500,000 cops to the earth’s core.— Kazembe Balagun (@Bronxbanlieue) April 5, 2024
as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder...was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH— layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024
the woman was too stunned to speak pic.twitter.com/kZCyKuPkaG— maha (@mahaaaay) April 5, 2024
U know ur east coast is showing when u experience an earthquake for the 1st time and ur first thought is “NO the apartment building is collapsing from structural damages and my shitty landlord NOOO”— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) April 5, 2024