People Who Knew Murderers Are Sharing What They Were Like, And These Stories Are Bone-Chilling

2. "I was living in Milwaukee at the time — circa 2007. There was a story about a woman who broke apart concrete slabs in her driveway and found two dead bodies. The case was being investigated and they had a possible suspect. Around the same time, I encountered a man named Steven, or Steve, who was funny, charming, and easy to talk to. We had lunch and got to know each other. There was something familiar about this guy, like I knew him from somewhere even though I had never met him prior. A date followed, and I couldn’t shake the feeling that I knew him, but something told me to stay away from him. As we talked, he mentioned that he was a business owner with money and three cars: a Bentley, a Benz, and an Escalade."

"He bragged about this and that, and during our date, he had business calls coming in, plus he met up with different people during the course of our date that he played off as 'running into someone he knew.' I couldn’t help but notice that he appeared to be conducting business deals on the date, and I felt like I was being displayed as a pawn in the negotiations. That night, he wanted to take me to his house, but I declined. I couldn’t get away fast enough and knew at this point I needed to get away before something happened to me. A few days later, he made plans for another date, which I laughed so hard at that I peed in my pants, because he wanted to get a hotel room with me.

The story about the woman who found the concrete slabs with the bodies underneath now had a suspect's name: Michael Steven Locke. A picture of him in the paper surfaced in which he was holding a pile of money and a basketball. Behind him were three cars: a Bentley, a Benz, and an Escalade.

I went out with a murderer who killed the two people whose corpses were found under the concrete, plus more. He was a pimp who ran a prostitution ring. The day I had lunch with him, he was most likely sizing me up, and the night I went out with him, he was most likely taking calls for me from clients, with my debut set to take place at the hotel room he wanted to get with me. He was sentenced to two life terms for the homicides of the bodies found, plus 22 years for the kidnapping and torture of a third victim. This was in 2008. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in your head. It saved my life and will save yours too, I promise."



—Anonymous