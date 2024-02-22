2. "Coworker: 'You'll be able to buy a home once you get your inheritance.'"

"Me: 'I won't have an inheritance. My family isn't well off.'



Coworker: 'Of course you have an inheritance. Everyone's parents leave them an inheritance. I'm sure they're just keeping it a secret from you to surprise you.'

Said to me by my co-worker who's [sic] parents are both doctors, while my mom had recently been laid off and my dad was too sick to work."

—u/trashycutesy



