Natalia later issued an apology , saying, "A lot goes on behind the scenes of a reality TV show and [what] you see isn’t always the whole story. ... I was encouraged to be outspoken, and things got out of hand. ... Joe, I hope you can forgive me and I wish you all the best!" but the damage was done. The duo was let go from the show after a viral petition to get them fired. Natalia did continue her career , but she changed her name and started a different band with Moon, which still has not released their debut album.