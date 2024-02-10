Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

17 Singers And Rappers Who Were Poised To Make It HUGE — Then It Allllll Went Down The Drain

“I went from being ‘tragic waif ethereal victim’ to being ‘brat b**** loose cannon.'"

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Natalia Kills was slowly rising in fame over the early 2010s, opening for acts like Kesha, the Black-Eyed Peas, and Katy Perry, as well as featuring on an LMFAO song.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for NYLON

2. Willy Moon was similarly rising in the music scene after going viral for his hit "Yeah Yeah." The two, who were married, both looked to be getting more notoriety with their first foray into reality television as judges on The X Factor New Zealand.

the two holding hands as they leave the airport
GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

However, in their very first live show, Kills and Moon made such cruel comments to a contestant that both of their careers were almost immediately ruined. After contestant Joe Irvine sang "Cry Me a River," Kills called Irvine out for dressing like Moon, with Moon joining in. The audience booed, and the other judges tried to step in, but they kept going.

the two being mean about his appearance and calling him a copy of Willy Moon while the contestant stands on stage awkwardly
TV3

Natalia later issued an apology, saying, "A lot goes on behind the scenes of a reality TV show and [what] you see isn’t always the whole story. ... I was encouraged to be outspoken, and things got out of hand. ... Joe, I hope you can forgive me and I wish you all the best!" but the damage was done. The duo was let go from the show after a viral petition to get them fired. Natalia did continue her career, but she changed her name and started a different band with Moon, which still has not released their debut album.

Cindy Ord / WireImage for The Recording Academy via Getty Images

Natalia later called the whole ordeal "a publicity stunt resulting in a viral media storm" and said she couldn't say more due to a "wide-reaching legal gagging-order".

3. R&B duo Milli Vanilli reached worldwide fame in the late '80s with their debut album, leading them to win the award for Best New Artist at the 1990 Grammy Awards. However, their careers quickly took a nosedive when their producer Frank Farian revealed they didn't sing any of the album, which was confirmed by member Rob Pilatus. The Grammys swiftly revoked their award.

the two on stage with their award
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The duo's swift decline is often attributed to a Club MTV live performance in 1989, where they were caught lip-synching, (Pilatus later admitted that the concert "was the beginning of the end for Milli Vanilli"), but they did continue to find success after the incident. Still, it led to them eventually being exposed as frauds.

While Pilatus and co-member Fab Morvan attempted multiple comebacks, the scandal followed them and they were unable to gain traction again.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

4. Billy Squier skyrocketed to fame in the early 1980s, but by 1984, his career was essentially over. Why? The blame lies with the music video for his song "Rock Me Tonite," which was so bad many claimed it singlehandedly tanked his career. Even Squier said so: "The video had a deleterious effect on my career. The tour before, I was selling out arenas faster than Sinatra, and as soon as that video came out, I was playing to half houses," he said in 2011, according to I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution.

squier playing guitar on stage
MPIRock/ MediaPunch via Getty Images

The song itself was a major hit, but the video — which mostly featured Squier dancing around in a bedroom, rolling on the floor, and ripping his shirt off — made people scratch their heads. “The video misrepresents who I am as an artist," Squier told the authors of I Want My MTV. "I was a good-looking sexy guy. That certainly didn’t hurt in promoting my music. But in this video, I’m kind of a pretty boy. And I’m preening around a room. People said ‘He’s gay,’ or ‘He’s on drugs’. It was traumatizing to me.”

MTV

You can watch the video here.

5. Vanilla Ice rose to fame incredibly quickly with "Ice, Ice, Baby" in 1990, but he attracted controversy just as quickly. First, reported details about his past (namely that he had a rough background) were proven false. His music also was criticized for being white-washed and "mainstream." Then, Jim Carrey parodied him on In Living Color, he had a disastrous appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, and he was the subject of a diss track by 3rd Bass. Finally, he starred in the panned film Cool as Ice, which effectively ended his movie career before it began.

closeup of him in a stars patterned jacket
Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He then attempted a career in motocross and jet skiing, as well as in reality TV, and had multiple run-ins with the law. While he did attempt a comeback, it was unsuccessful, and his career never got back to what it was.

Johnny Louis / Getty Images

6. Iggy Azalea looked like she was going to become huge after the success of "Fancy." With "Problem" and "Black Widow," Azalea proved she wasn't just a one-hit wonder. But her career stalled after continued accusations of racism and profiting off of Black culture — including using a "Blaccent" — as well as her perceived inability to freestyle and public feuds. She eventually canceled her debut tour. She continued to make music, but acknowledged her career had "fallen off a cliff," and never returned to her "Fancy" level of success.

closeup of her singing on stage
Kevin Winter/Billboard Awards 2014 / Getty Images for DCP

She announced she was retiring from music this year.

7. CeeLo Green went massively viral with his hit song "Fuck You" in 2010, which was followed by a stint guest-hosting on The Voice, along with performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. But allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2012 derailed his career before he could become an A-List star.

him singing on stage
Lloyd Bishop / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Rape charges were not filed due to a lack of evidence, and his charges were reduced to supplying ecstasy to the woman. Green pled no contest, and was sentenced to three years of probation. Green may have continued his career — his lawyer claimed the encounter was consensual — but then he took to Twitter to write things such as "If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent” and "People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!"

Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

He deleted all the tweets, and later apologized, calling his tweets "highly irresponsible."

Green quit The Voice (reportedly believing he'd be fired, though he later said, "I ran my course there just naturally"), and his reality show, The Good Life, was canceled. Green is still around today, but not even close to the degree of his early 2010s fame.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

8. Ben Hopkins of Pwr Bttm also saw their career derailed by sexual misconduct allegations. Just as the group was gaining traction, days before the release of their second album, Hopkins was accused of being a sexual predator. Their label dropped them, streaming platforms removed their music, and their upcoming tour was canceled. Hopkins says the anonymous accusations are false and eventually released music as a solo artist in 2020 after taking a break from the public eye. However, they have yet to release a new album or make a full comeback.

closeup of them singing into a mic
Scott Dudelson / WireImage via Getty Images

9. Another example? Mystikal, who'd steadily risen in fame over the '90s and early 2000s. In 2003, he seemed on top of the world, gaining his first-ever Album of the Year Grammy nomination and starring in the film 13 Dead Men. However, in early 2004, he was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to six years in prison.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

Mystikal attempted to make a comeback when he was released in 2010 and found some success in early performances. However, he continued to have run-ins with the law, being accused of rape and domestic battery, among other charges, and he is currently facing a life sentence (he plead not guilty to all charges and his former attorney proclaimed his innocence). He has not released a solo album since 2001.

him singing on stage
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Mystikal's trial on charges of first-degree rape, criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and possession of multiple different drugs was delayed last year after changing attorneys.

10. Canadian-Chinese singer Kris Wu rose to fame through the Canadian-Korean boy band Exo before finding major success as a solo artist. He also made waves as an actor, appearing in the Vin Diesel film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and seemed poised to break into the American market. But in 2021, the 30-year-old Wu was accused of sexual assault of a 17-year-old two years prior. He denied the allegations, but was arrested and ultimately sentenced to 13 years in prison, a conviction which was upheld upon appeal.

Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

Wu was quickly dropped from all of his major luxury brand deals, and obviously has not released any new music since then.

closeup of him at an event
Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

11. Another musician whose career was derailed by jail time is Tory Lanez. Lanez was a rising star who was finding mainstream success in the late 2010s — and then he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. He was eventually convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Time will tell if he attempts to make a comeback after that.

his mug shot
California Department of Corrections via Getty Images

12. Despite legal trouble, 6ix9ine shot to fame quickly in the late 2010s, but his involvement with the Nine Trey gang led to his arrest in 2018 on racketeering, robbery, and firearm charges. He was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison after testifying against other Nine Trey members, leading to him being labeled a "snitch" and essentially ruining his credibility in hip-hop.

him in court
Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images

13. Keri Hilson had a wildly successful debut album and continued that success with her second album. But she never reached the career highs that were expected for her — due in part to her allegedly shading Beyoncé and Ciara in a few lyrics in her 2009 song “Turnin’ Me On" (which Hilson denied). Hilson continued to face what she referred to as "verbal abuse" from Beyoncé fans for years and ended up taking a years-long break from music, later revealing she was dealing with depression and the grief of her father's passing. She still has not released another album.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage via Getty Images

Hilson eventually alleged her label had told her to diss Beyoncé, saying she was too young and insecure to refuse. She says she's since made up with Beyoncé.

closeup of her on stage
Dave Simpson / WireImage via Getty Images

14. Fiona Apple was an ingenue when her debut album was released to widespread acclaim, but public opinion turned swiftly against her when she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist. She got up on stage and said she hadn't prepared a speech, then famously said, "This world is bullshit and you shouldn’t model your life ... about what you think that we think is cool and what we’re wearing and what we’re saying and everything." Apple was labeled afterward — in her own words — a "brat bitch loose cannon."

closeup of her singing on stage
Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

She later said she felt like a "sellout" when she won and became "a paper doll in order to be accepted." Her infamous speech, along with storming offstage during a show in 2000, led her to be seen as "unstable," which followed her for her entire career. While Apple has continued to have an acclaimed, Grammy-award-winning career, she never again reached her pre-2000 commercial heights.

more recent photo of her singing on stage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

15. Pop duo Karmin had just begun to find mainstream success (after making a name for themselves with YouTube covers) in 2012 with their EP Hello. But their performance on SNL that same year is widely cited as one of the worst SNL performances of all time. This effectively killed their momentum, and they ended up disbanding the group and starting a new music endeavor, Qveen Herby.

closeup of the two at an event
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

16. While Robin Thicke was around for years before "Blurred Lines," the song catapulted him into global superstardom and he became a household name, getting nominated for his first non-production-related Grammy in 2014. But his performance of the song with Miley Cyrus at the 2013 VMAs generated significant controversy, as did the lyrics and music video for Thicke's song (Thicke also lost a lawsuit about the song's similarities to Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give It Up").

miley twerking on robin on stage
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for MTV

Thicke may have been able to save his career — but his highly publicized divorce and ensuing album focused on getting his wife back, which was a massive critical failure, cemented his ousting from the music A-list. His next album wasn't in 2021 and did not cement a comeback for Thicke.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Bilt Rewards

17. And finally, we'll end on Azealia Banks. In the early 2010s, Banks seemed poised for a long career in the music business, but since then, her outspoken Twitter rants and feuds have meant that she's more well-known for her controversial online presence than her music. While she still performs, she certainly has not achieved the level of mainstream success she might have.

closeup of her singing on stage
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

What other up-and-coming musicians and singers essentially ruined their own careers? Let us know in the comments!