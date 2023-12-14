People Who Went To School With Murderers Are Sharing What They Were Like In High School

2.

"I went to elementary and high school with this one kid. He was a twin (that's important). He and his twin sister were always a little odd, but as elementary school kids, we were not very nice to them. Many of us as adults regret it a lot. Both of them showed up at my high school sophomore year, and the girl was well-adjusted. We became somewhat friends. The boy was a little less adjusted. Some drugs, a little bit of assault, etc.... Well, five years ago, we see in the news that he killed his twin sister's son (his nephew) who was, like, 3 at the time. How? He put an axe through his head. I feel really sorry for his sister, not only to lose a son so violently, but by the hands of the person you know the most. It hurts my heart, and I hope she's doing alright."