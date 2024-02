21 Celebrities People Saw In A Completely Different Light After Their Breakups

Context: Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, and in 2017, Khloé became pregnant. Just before their daughter was born, videos of Thompson cheating came out, though the two stayed together until 2019 allegations that he had cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods. They got back together in 2021, but again broke up due to cheating allegations (though they may have dated again later that year). By the end of the year, Maralee Nichols claimed he had gotten her pregnant back in March, which Thompson confirmed. Then in the summer of 2022, it was confirmed Thompson and Kardashian were expecting via surrogate. The two are currently coparenting, but not together.