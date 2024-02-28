Skip To Content
    21 Celebrities People Saw In A Completely Different Light After Their Breakups

    I'll never see Jonah Hill the same way.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A while back, we wrote about celeb divorces that made people see one or both of the celebs in an entirely new light, and the BuzzFeed Community piped in with their own opinions. Here are 21 more celeb breakups (including couples that weren't married) that totally changed people's perceptions of the celebs involved.

    We also included some responses from the original Reddit thread.

    1. Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift

    Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift
    Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

    "Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Though I was a casual follower and not really interested, I was kinda 'too bad it didn't work' about it just 'cause it was six years long. But man, everything after that has completely made me see them both in a different light.

    ... It's like Taylor literally came back to her 1989 era — the same performative, very orchestrated, and very intentional 'I am again a victim, and my ex is an asshole' narrative. ... Though I didn't really follow Alwyn (I haven't seen him in anything), I found the way he stayed mum throughout everything Taylor's camp was [allegedly] throwing at him nonstop every day very refreshing. This whole thing actually made me take a deep dive into their relationship, and the guy truly meant and still means it when he says 'private.' Very, very rare in celebs. ... I really thought Taylor had matured quite a bit in her Folklore/Evermore era, but looks like that was an aesthetic.

    I really didn't know or care about Alwyn, but now I think he's quite a dignified celeb who knows the value of silence."

    u/wanderlustbones


    Context: They broke up in 2023 after dating for six years. While neither spoke publicly about the split (the two were notably private about their relationship), a source stated "differences in their personalities" and "Taylor's level of fame" had led to the breakup. Fans speculated Taylor's song "Bejeweled" was about Joe, and "You're Losing Me" seemed more explicitly about him.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    2. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert

    Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    "When Blake Shelton broke up with Miranda Lambert. That shook my opinion of him to my core. And still, I can’t approve of him and Gwen."

    u/MeganStorm22

    Context: The two had been married for almost five years when they split in 2015. There were rumors of infidelity (both parties denied them), and some sources claimed it was being long-distance that led to the split. Neither has spoken publicly about what went down (besides their personal feelings afterwards), and the two have both since remarried — Miranda to Brendan McLoughlin and Blake to Gwen Stefani.

    Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert
    Michael Loccisano / WireImage via Getty Images

    3. Stanley Tucci and Kate Tucci

    Stanley Tucci and Kate Tucci
    Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    "Stanley Tucci’s relationship with Edie Falco is still so surprising and sad to me. The relationship was in 2002 — his wife also gave birth to their child in 2002. He did end up going back to his wife, but not a good look, Stan."

    u/Dazzling-Resident-72

    Context: While Stanley and his wife Kate never divorced, he generated significant controversy when reports emerged he'd begun a relationship with Edie Falco after appearing with her in the highly intimate 2002 revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Though it doesn't look like Tucci has ever publicly spoken about what occurred, it was assumed he had left his wife after he began appearing with Falco on red carpets. But by 2004, they'd broken up, which Falco later confirmed, telling the New York Times, "We were together and then we broke up. ... He's a lovely man, and he's back with his wife and kids, and I'm thrilled." Stanley remained with Kate until she died in 2009.

    Stanley Tucci and Edie Falco
    Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

    4. Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker

    Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker
    Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Images

    "I'm sure they've all forgiven, made up, and moved on by now, but at the time, I was bummed that he acted so cliché and ashamed to say I judged Claire HARD at the time."

    melissam4fef2a45f


    Context: Crudup and Parker began dating in 1996. They dated for seven years, but then in 2003, when Parker was seven months pregnant, Crudup reportedly left her to be with Claire Danes. Neither has spoken publicly about the situation (beyond Parker saying she was "pregnant and alone" and at a "very low moment" afterwards), though Danes later said, “I was just in love with him. And needed to explore that, and I was 24. … I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.”

    Closeup of Claire Danes
    Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Images

    5. Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy

    Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy
    J. Vespa / WireImage via Getty Images

    "I loved them together, and it broke my heart when they broke up, especially when he got with Demi Moore and married her so fast. It bothered me that he ended up moving on that quickly; it definitely wasn’t a good look. Then what ended up happening to Brittany Murphy was just so tragic. I love her so much, and idk what happened to make them break up, but Ashton was definitely being a fuckboy, I bet."

    u/-pop-culture-junkie-

    Context: Kutcher and Murphy began dating about 10 months after wrapping filming of their movie Just Married, around October 2002. However, Kutcher said, "I don't even know that we're actually dating. We're just companions. We just like spending a lot of time together." By spring 2003, they had broken up, and in May, Ashton Kutcher began dating Demi Moore, who he later married. Murphy and Kutcher did not keep in touch, and Murphy died in 2009.

    Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy
    Chris Weeks / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    6. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

    Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
    Luca Teuchmann / WireImage via Getty Images

    "Her cheating scandal and then the statement about how much she loved him after. Then going on Howard Stern to say she could have married him...like none of your actions showed that. At all."

    u/Taramis82

    Context: The teen stars started dating while shooting the Twilight films in the late 2000s. But while Stewart was shooting Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012, she had an affair with married 41-year-old director Rupert Sanders. After paparazzi photos exposed them, both Stewart and Sanders released apologies, with Stewart saying, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." The two got back together but ultimately split in 2013.

    Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
    Fotonoticias / WireImage via Getty Images

    7. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

    Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

    "Poor Khloé. She has a type, and it’s guys who cheat."

    u/CrissBliss

    "Khloé was always my favorite, but now I can’t stand her. I don’t honestly care if she wants to be with a serial cheater, even if it’s disappointing. It bothers me that she always defaults to attacking the women instead of the man who keeps breaking promises to her."

    u/InsomniacYogi

    "I really dislike that after the first and second cheating scandals when she took him back, she always said condescending things to try and justify her decision like, 'I think it's really important for kids to grow up with their parents/family together.' Like implying she was being the bigger/better person by getting over it and moving on rather than breaking up the family.

    What about women that are cheated on and...walk away. Is she saying their children are somehow lesser or lacking? ... I refuse to accept she honestly believes that staying in an unhappy relationship and letting your kid grow up in that kind of atmosphere is more beneficial than working on a healthy coparenting situation apart? She'll just say anything to try and justify herself, even if it puts down other women. In the same way she always blames the woman over the man cheating."

    u/amiescool

    Context: Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, and in 2017, Khloé became pregnant. Just before their daughter was born, videos of Thompson cheating came out, though the two stayed together until 2019 allegations that he had cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods. They got back together in 2021, but again broke up due to cheating allegations (though they may have dated again later that year). By the end of the year, Maralee Nichols claimed he had gotten her pregnant back in March, which Thompson confirmed. Then in the summer of 2022, it was confirmed Thompson and Kardashian were expecting via surrogate. The two are currently coparenting, but not together.

    Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
    Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

    8. Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo

    Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo
    David Livingston / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    "The fact that she never said anything while he was getting hated on was something that bothered me so much. I didn't get over it until they were spotted together at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series red carpet event."

    u/almost_nightwing


    Context: The two reportedly dated while appearing on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series together, though neither confirmed the relationship. They seemed to have split by mid-2020, with Bassett reportedly having moved on with Sabrina Carpenter. Then in 2021, Rodrigo released her hit song "Drivers License," which seemed to reference a relationship with Bassett as well as his relationship with Carpenter. This led to backlash against Bassett and Carpenter.

    Closeup of Sabrina Carpenter
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    9. Eddie Murphy and Mel B

    Randy Holmes/DISNEY via Getty Images, Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

    "I know they weren't married, but Eddie Murphy and his treatment of Mel B (Scary Spice) when she was pregnant with his child."

    u/Plane-Locksmith-4256

    Context: The stars began dating in 2006, and Mel quickly became pregnant with their child. However, by December, Murphy was telling the press he wasn't sure the child was his (Mel B later claimed the baby was "planned" by both of them). Their child, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, was born in April, and paternity tests showed Murphy was the father in June. She later filed a paternity suit to establish Murphy as the father. Murphy eventually acknowledged Angel as his daughter and began paying child support.

    Mel B and her children
    Amanda Edwards / WireImage via Getty Images

    10. Minnie Driver and Matt Damon

    Minnie Driver and Matt Damon
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    "Matt Damon dating Minnie Driver for a year and some, then going on Oprah and saying he's single. What a shitty way to find out you're dumped."

    u/jalapenohighball

    Context: The actors began dating after starring in Good Will Hunting together — and then Damon told Oprah he was single on her talk show. "I was with Minnie for a while, but we're not really romantically involved anymore. We're just really good friends, and I love her dearly. … I care about her a lot. We care about each other a lot. It wasn't meant to be, you know? And if it's not meant to be, then it's not meant to be." Driver later claimed this was how he broke up with her (Damon denied this), calling it "fantastically inappropriate."

    Minnie Driver and Matt Damon
    Tom Wargacki / WireImage via Getty Images

    11. Evan Peters and Emma Roberts

    Evan Peters and Emma Roberts
    Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    "Evan Peters and Emma Roberts. She seems unhinged."

    u/Fernily

    "Evan Peters and Emma Roberts is, imo, closer to what the media tried to portray Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to be. The parallels are kind of stunning. I hope he's alright. I met him once. He seemed very tired and just...monotone. Like he was disassociating."

    u/Masta-Blasta


    Context: They began dating in 2012, while filming Adult World, and became engaged in late 2013. However, also in 2013, Roberts was arrested for domestic violence against Peters. The two released a statement calling it "an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding," and later called off their engagement in 2015, though they got back together months later, before breaking up for good in 2019, with reports calling their relationship "very toxic."

    Evan Peters and Emma Roberts
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    12. Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik

    Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images

    "I used to like Zayn until he dumped his fiancé for another woman over text. I can’t look at him the same after that."

    u/HagridsSexyNippples

    Context: The Little Mix and One Direction stars became a teen supercouple when the two began dating in 2012, becoming engaged in 2013. They were engaged for two years before breaking up, and Edwards alleged that Malik had broken up with her via a text message, which Malik denied.

    Dave J Hogan / Getty Images, Brian Rasic / Getty Images

    13. Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson

    Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson
    Kypros / Getty Images

    "That was a nasty case, and it changed the way I viewed Burt afterwards."

    danetee_sliger

    Context: Reynolds and Anderson were a Hollywood supercouple back in the '80s, and married in 1988, before splitting in 1993. Burt made a number of comments about Loni and the divorce in the following years, calling marrying her a "dumb move" and telling Good Morning America: Evening Edition, "I don't see how she can be in total shock…if your husband has not touched you in the biblical sense…in almost three years." The divorce case was famously ugly and decades long.

    Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson
    Bettina Cirone/IMAGES / Getty Images

    14. Shania Twain and Mutt Lange

    Shania Twain and Mutt Lange
    Gareth Davies / Getty Images

    "The way he [allegedly] cheated on her with that woman, but then Shania got the last laugh as she bonded with the woman's (now ex) husband so they switched partners. After that, you never heard of Mutt Lange much again."

    danetee_sliger

    Context: Shania Twain split with her longtime husband Mutt Lange in 2008, after he allegedly had an affair with her friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud (the two denied the affair, but did begin a relationship at some point and are still together). She ended up marrying Thiébaud's ex, Frédéric Thiébaud. According to Twain, she and Lange do not speak except for texting about coparenting their son.

    Bauer-griffin / GC Images via Getty Images, Tony R. Phipps / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    15. Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

    Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

    "Thought he was funny and was enjoying his chill, laidback attitude of late but then read the text messages he sent his ex…"

    u/yelawolf89

    Context: Hill dated professional surfer Sarah Brady in 2021 and 2022. While neither their relationship nor their breakup precipitated controversy, Brady made waves in 2023 when she called him "emotionally abusive" and released alleged text messages from Hill, many of which spoke of setting "boundaries" about what type of pictures Brady could post and who she could hang out with if she wanted to remain with Hill. It does not appear Hill responded to multiple requests from different sites to comment.

    Closeup of Jonah Hill
    Brian Dowling / Getty Images

    16. Woody Allen and Mia Farrow

    Woody Allen and Mia Farrow
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    "Woody Allen was with Mia Farrow for 12 years, then began a sexual relationship with her 21-year-old adopted daughter."

    dalee40ce1e50d


    Context: Allen and Farrow began dating in 1980. In 1985, Farrow adopted a baby girl, Dylan, without the involvement of Allen, though he would later go on to adopt her in 1991. Then in 1992, Farrow discovered nude photos of her daughter from a previous marriage, Soon-Yi Previn (then 21), at Allen's apartment. Allen had never adopted Previn, but he had known her since she was 10. Later that year, Dylan claimed Allen molested her when she was 7 (which Allen denied), and about a week later, Farrow had sued for custody of their children — which was quickly followed by Soon-Yi and Woody taking their relationship public. They have since married.

    Soon-Yi Previn and Woody Allen
    Patrick Kovarik / AFP via Getty Images

    17. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

    Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
    Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images

    Suggested by u/EnvironmentalCut8179

    "They seemed genuinely in love and happy for a long time, then Scientology got their thetan-claws into Tom."

    u/Witty-Performer

    Context: Kidman and Cruise married in late 1990 after meeting earlier that year, then separated in 2001. Cruise was notably a Scientologist, and in 2022, a former Scientologist claimed the church created distance between Kidman and Cruise and wiretapped Nicole's phone, which the church denied. Kidman said the split came as a shock to her, though upon filing, Cruise told the press, "Nic knows why." The two have two adopted children together, who are also Scientologists, and lived with Cruise following the split.

    Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

    18. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

    Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
    Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Images

    "I didn't know what to think about Tom and Katie. I actually fell for the energy he gave off — the way he was acting about loving her when he jumped on the couch on The Oprah Winfrey Show. I still didn't know that much about him yet. I always loved him. BACK THEN! I really felt happy for them. But as we all know what happened? Or do we? That's the part for me. It's a mystery. Just like his marriage to Nicole Kidman. Just mysterious. Even his children they adopted together. ... I do not like him one bit anymore."

    u/mydresserandtv

    Context: After Nicole, Tom went on to marry Holmes, with whom he had one child, Suri. The two split in 2012, and many have hypothesized that their divorce had to do with Scientology. After a Life & Style article claimed he "abandoned" Suri, Cruise filed a defamation suit against Bauer Media Group. During a deposition, Cruise was asked if Holmes had ended the relationship "in part to protect Suri from Scientology.” Cruise replied, “Did she say that? That was one of the assertions, yes.”

    Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
    Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

    Lawyers for Bauer Media Group and Cruise later asked for the dismissal of the case, and besides each team paying their own legal cost, it's unclear if there was a settlement. Both parties jointly released a statement reading, “Bauer Publishing, as well as In Touch and Life & Style magazines, never intended to communicate that Tom Cruise had cut off all ties and abandoned his daughter, Suri, and regret if anyone drew that inference from anything they published,” 

    19. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson

    Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
    Sam Levi / WireImage via Getty Images

    "Preteen me really believed their love story and thought they were this one true pairing in pop music. Seeing how their divorce went down and watching Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica as an adult made me see how bad their relationship was."

    u/singledxout

    Context: Pop music stars Lachey and Simpson met in 1998 and were married in 2002, and reached new levels of fame when their reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica began airing. The two split in 2005, and in 2006, Lachey said he was "blindsided" by the divorce. Simpson later admitted to having an emotional affair with Johnny Knoxville, saying Knoxville "didn't roll his eyes at me" and "actually liked that I was smart," though she claimed “I hadn’t left Nick for anybody but me."

    Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    20. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

    Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
    Angela Weiss / Getty Images for City Of Hope

    "It seemed like he put her through a lot over the years. I don’t like Blake much but meh."

    u/sinus_happiness


    Context: The pair had been married for 13 years when they split in 2016 amid rumors Rossdale had cheated with their nanny. Stefani later claimed, "Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told [know specifics]. Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture.” Rossdale, who coparents with Stefani, later called "the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage" his "most embarrassing moment." Rossdale never confirmed or denied cheating allegations.

    Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
    Chris Polk/PMA2014 / Getty Images for dcp

    21. And finally, Katie Price and Peter Andre

    Katie Price and Peter Andre
    David Lodge / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    "I thought they were just harmless, not very bright people who seemed perfect for each other. Then the split was so toxic and gross."

    u/Thatstealthygal

    Context: The British reality stars split after four years of marriage in 2009. Price later said, "I never did anything wrong" but acknowledged the relationship was "toxic," while Andre maintained, "Katie knows 100 percent the reason why I left her." Since then, tabloids have continued to report on their relationship and breakup, with Price in particular speaking on it often.

    Katie Price and Peter Andre
    Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images

    What other celeb breakups completely changed how you viewed a celeb? Let us know in the comments!

    Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.