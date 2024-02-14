A few other miscellaneous things: he used the R-slur, misgendered trans people, judged his mom for being a stay-at-home mom, and kept trying to take my hand while saying all of these wonderfully romantic comments. Oh, and about 30 minutes in, he asked me to rate on a scale of 1–10 how the date was going. I dodged the question, and he started getting more and more combative, even though I was intensely polite, and kept accusing me of "getting mad" at things he was saying when he was the one getting worked up.