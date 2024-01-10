1.
Getting dumped via group chat has got to be a new low.
2.
I'm willing to bet this guy sleeps on a mattress on the floor.
3.
This is reminding me of the guy who insisted on paying for my (one) drink, then asked me to Venmo him for it after I told him over text that I wasn't interested in a second date.
4.
"What did I do to you for that" is actually sending me rn.
6.
This 27-year-old decided to tease a 22-year-old she'd matched with and got a response I can almost guarantee she was not expecting.
7.
This guy just shot himself in the foot, but at least the woman dodged a bullet.
8.
This guy also did the woman a favor by accidentally sending her a text meant for his GF — that she didn't know he had.
9.
This one is giving "acquaintance from high school pretending to want to catch up but really only wanting to talk about their MLM."
10.
This one just made me sad.
11.
This feels like something that would 100% happen to me and I'm 28.
12.
Side note, but my biggest pet peeve is "I could care less." If you COULD care less, that means you DO care. It's "couldn't care less." (Is this why I'm single?)
13.
People are just expecting the most these days. What's wrong with ice cream?
14.
And this is just wild. In this economy???
15.
And then it feels like no one is putting any effort in in return.
16.
The bar is on the floor.
17.
Even after you're fully in a relationship, you're still dealing with this crap.
18.
At least this woman was clear about her dealbreaker.
20.
Why would this woman even message this guy then?
21.
Like, why even engage???
22.
There's no reason to be cruel.
23.
Like, what's the point?
24.
Imagine getting a like and you go to check out the person's profile and it's THIS monstrosity.
25.
I don't know where this person learned it was okay to bring two friends on a date — then expect your date to pay for them.
26.
I can't believe this guy thought this opener was a good idea.
27.
The number one thing I wish people on dating apps would understand (well, besides, like, basic consent and non-creepiness) is that sometimes people have lives.
28.
And also, people on apps don't owe you anything.
29.
The whole height thing is so out of control as it is, but this example is particularly egregious. In what world is 6'1" short?
30.
Why even go to this trouble? Just say you're not interested.
31.
This was all after a guy — who this woman had known for a couple days — lost reception for a bit.
32.
And finally, let's end on a guy who was at least honest.