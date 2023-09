25 Facts About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Will Make You Say "Eat The Rich"

22.

Now let's talk about the weird loyalty some "rich" people seem to have to the uber-rich. If your net worth is under $500 million, remember that you're closer to having a negative net worth than you are to being a billionaire. Also, you'd need to be making $650,000 a year (much more in some states) to be in the one percent — so if your yearly income is less than half of that, you're closer to making no money than being a one-percenter. Basically, if you make $320,000 a year (a wildly high income), you're still closer to being dirt poor or in debt than to being a one-percenter. This is why I don't get why even "rich" people side with the ultra-rich — you have much more in common with the middle class and even the poor.