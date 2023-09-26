25 Facts About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Will Make You Say "Eat The Rich"

Let's end on some final thoughts: while all the above facts and graphics are helpful in illustrating the problem, I'm aware that many billionaires are billionaires not through easily liquidized assets but stocks and company valuations* (that, yes, provide employment to people. Although I could write a whole other article on these peoples' companies and how they underpay or exploit their workers). The issue is a lot more complicated than simply redistributing wealth or even taxing the wealthy. I'm not here to provide a solution — I'm not a politician! But these issues of wealth inequality and the rising number of billionaires are getting to an absolutely wild level that needs to be addressed, and the first step towards that is awareness...especially for more well-off/upper-middle-class people who have been refusing to join the fight because they think they're being targeted, when really, many of them are also victims of this vastly skewed system.