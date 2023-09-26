    25 Facts About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Will Make You Say "Eat The Rich"

    I know to some it's a controversial take, but I've said it once and I'll say it again: billionaires shouldn't exist. At the very least, there shouldn't be so many of them.

    Did Jeff Bezos work hard and have a good idea? Sure. Did he work thousands, or even a million times, harder and smarter than a regular hardworking American? Absolutely not. 

    I still see a lot of people defending billionaires — oftentimes millionaires or those who hope to one day become wealthy. But I don't think people are actually conceiving of just how much money $1 billion is, let alone multiple billions. Just to put it in perspective, here are a few facts and figures from this Reddit thread, along with some graphics from r/LateStageCapitalism, r/DataIsBeautiful, and r/TheyDidTheMath.

    *For the record, the thread is on if billionaires are bad people. If you want my opinion, a billionaire is not inherently a bad person, and rather we should blame the system that allows so many billionaires to exist (though certainly some billionaires are bad people).

    1. "To understand the difference between a million and a billion, it’s easier to use time. One million seconds ago = about 12 days ago. One billion seconds ago = about 32 YEARS ago."

    u/BrainKatana

    2. In order to further visualize how much a billion dollars is, just look at it demonstrated through grains of rice.

    100K, 1 million, and 1billion in rice
    @humphreytalks / TikTok / Via reddit.com

    3. The average human lifespan is about 26,000 days. (The math: worldwide averages of female and male life expectancies give us an average of 71.4 years, or about 26,000 days). In order to make $1 billion in a lifetime, you'd have to make over $38K every single day from birth to death without a single break. Or, if you were born with $1 billion, you could spend $38K every single day without running out of money.

    graph of stacked money
    Suggested by u/ehsteve23 and u/Lots_o_Llamas

    4. If you made $5K a day from the time Columbus came to America, you would still not be a billionaire.

    u/Alarid / Via reddit.com

    5. And if you earned $2,000 an hour working 40 hours a week since the year 0 A.D., you'd have around $8.4 billion — and there'd still be 77 Americans richer than you (the 30 in the below tweet is based on a past Forbes list).

    tweet about this time span
    u/hikethearrow / Via reddit.com

    "Eight hours a day, five days a week, 52 weeks a year, 2025 years (the gospels don't actually say Jesus' birth date but apparently it's 4–6 BC). $2000 an hour does in fact check out to be [close to] $8.3B. I was skeptical at first, but not only is the math correct, you would actually be the 78th richest in America and about 243rd in the world."

    u/GregWithTheLegs

    6. If you made $100 an hour and worked 10 hour days every single work day of the year, it would still take you almost 4,000 years to become a billionaire.

    u/Gameprince999 / Via reddit.com

    7. "There is no honest way to make billions through your own labor. A computer programmer's average salary is $96.65K, which is equal to around $46 per hour if you only work 40 hours a week. Now let's say your coding is worth 10 times more than the average programmer's, so $460 per hour. And you're superhuman: you can code all day every day. No need to sleep, eat, or shit. You would be making about $4 million in a year. It would still take you 250 years to get to $1 billion."

    closeup of bill gates
    "And 27,500 years to get to Bill Gates's current net worth of ~$110 billion...which tells you that you can't honestly earn a billion dollars through your own labor. it requires stealing and exploiting the labor of others. In order for such a small few to have such obscene wealth that it can't be spent in 10 lifetimes, it requires theft and poverty of a great mass of people that do honest work."

    u/KniFeseDGe

    8. "The average American household makes around $60K a year, it would take that average household over 16,000 years to accumulate $1B. Think about that: SIXTEEN THOUSAND YEARS."

    frustrated woman at her desk
    u/JustTheBeerLight

    9. And if you made $11K every day since America signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, you still wouldn't be a billionaire (you'd have $991.7 million) And, in fact, Jeff Bezos makes that much in less than a month (under 28 days).

    closeup of jeff
    Based on this tweet, with updated math and figures re: Bezos. 

    10. Here's another way to look at Bezos' ridiculous, inconceivable wealth using stairs as an example. You can also check out this fun site that shows his wealth.

    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    The math:

    The bottom 50% in the US have a median net worth of $122K — so, around the first step. You can also look at the chart here and see once you get to 80%, the number is $558K (fifth step), and 90% would bring you to $1.2 million, or close to 12 steps.

    As for the billionaire math — if each step is worth $100,000, then to have a net worth of over $1 billion, you'd need to climb 10,000 steps. Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $151 billion, so you'd need to walk 151 x 10,000 steps or 1,510,000 steps. There's no exact measure for how many stair steps are in a mile because it depends on the height of each step, but let's go with this estimate that there are about 3,727 stair steps in a mile. That would mean you'd walk about 405 miles, a much higher estimate than above (we can assume this was using an old net worth for Bezos that wasn't as high, and perhaps a different number of steps in a mile). This is about 74 Mt. Everests.

    11. The 2,640 billionaires of the world control $12.2 trillion dollars. This means we could seize $6.5 trillion from the billionaire class without even reducing the number of billionaires.

    closeups of the top billionaires
    Suggested by u/PhilosoBee and u/jkuhl

    The math:

    The above numbers are calculated based on the 2019 Forbes list, which had 2,153 billionaires with a combined net worth of $8.7 trillion. If all of those billionaires had only $1 billion, their net worth would be $2.153 trillion. Subtracting that from their net worth gives you about $6.5 trillion. 

    However, if you calculate using the 2023 list, the number is actually much higher. There are 2,460 billionaires, with a combined net worth of $12.2 trillion — if we made all of them only keep $1 billion, we'd have $9.74 trillion.

    Of course, as Reddit user 5-7-11 points out, we couldn't actually seize this money, considering net worth is not liquidized cash but oftentimes based on shares in a company and assets. Still, this hypothetical shows just how much of the world's wealth billionaires carry.

    12. The amount of billionaires in the world has grown a TON in just the last few decades. In 1982, when they first created the Forbes 400, there were only 15 billionaires in America. In 1987, when Forbes first created their worldwide billionaires list, there were 140 billionaires in the world. Of course, adjusting for inflation the number of people who were "billionaires" back then (despite not having net worths over $1 billion at that time) would've been higher, but certainly not in the thousands.

    person speaking at a forbes 400 event
    13. Also in the past few decades, $50 trillion has been transferred from the bottom 90% to the top 1% in America. If our income distribution had remained similar to what it was in the '50s, '60s, and early '70s (rather than getting way worse), the bottom 90% would've retained trillions, which could have doubled median income in the US, according to Time Magazine.

    graph arrow going up
    14. Now onto the wealth gap... Currently, the top 1% in the US hold more wealth than the entire middle class combined. In, fact, one-percenters hold more cumulative wealth than the bottom 50%...multiplied by 15. And one percenters are worth more than the entire bottom 90%.

    graph showing wealth held by each income group
    Congressional Budget Office / Via cbsnews.com

    15. And according to Pew Research, "The wealth gap between America’s richest and poorer families more than doubled from 1989 to 2016."

    Pew Research Center / Via pewresearch.org

    16. Between 1978 and 2019, CEO salaries grew by 940%. How much did worker salaries grow in that time? 12%.

    man in a conference room looking out at the city view
    17. Here's a fun graphic of what the wealth distribution was like in the US a decade ago, versus what people think it is and what they'd like it to be. (You can watch the full video on it here). Spoiler alert: it's only gotten worse since then.

    colored graph showing the disparities
    politizane / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    18. Let's talk about the billionaires and the pandemic. Billionaires gained as a whole $1.2 trillion during the pandemic (later estimates are closer to $5 trillion, and the 1% reportedly grew their total wealth by over $12 trillion). The number of billionaires also increased — in fact, a new billionaire was made practically every day of the pandemic.

    u/CognitiveFeedback / Via reddit.com

    19. How much did billionaires' net worth increase during the pandemic? 62%. How much did wages for workers rise? 10%. And the 10 richest men in the world? Their wealth doubled during the pandemic. The same pandemic that sent 100 million people into extreme poverty.

    Oxfam and the International Labour Organization / Via inequality.org

    20. Let's look at it by generation. Baby boomers hold about half of the US wealth. Millennials, as of 2020, owned 4.6% of the nation's wealth. That may make sense, as they've been around much longer to amass wealth...except in comparison, back when baby boomers were the age millennials are today (in 1989), they owned 21% of US wealth.

    u/Faraday9999 / Via reddit.com

    The above numbers are a bit off compared to 2023 — according to the New York Times, baby boomers own 78.3 billion of the nation's wealth, while Gen X owns 47.8 trillion, the silent generation owns 18.1 trillion, and millennials own 14.2 trillion. And of course, different outlets have slightly different cutoffs for each generation.

    21. Now let's look at it by country. The US has the largest wealth gap compared to most first-world countries by a long shot.

    u/YakEvery4395 / Via reddit.com

    22. Now let's talk about the weird loyalty some "rich" people seem to have to the uber-rich. If your net worth is under $500 million, remember that you're closer to having a negative net worth than you are to being a billionaire. Also, you'd need to be making $650,000 a year (much more in some states) to be in the one percent — so if your yearly income is less than half of that, you're closer to making no money than being a one-percenter. Basically, if you make $320,000 a year (a wildly high income), you're still closer to being dirt poor or in debt than to being a one-percenter. This is why I don't get why even "rich" people side with the ultra-rich — you have much more in common with the middle class and even the poor.

    politizane / Via youtube.com

    Suggested by u/sagganuts18 and u/Mr_Lumbergh

    The above graphic is a decade old, and things have gotten worse since then. Also, please note that the height of the top 1% isn't shown because it wouldn't fit on the screen, instead, extra rows were added to show the correct amount of green squares in comparison to the other sections of the graph.

    23. In fact, if we're looking at the tippity top...Bill Gates, currently the sixth richest man in the world, is still closer to having a net worth of zero (he has a net worth of $104 billion) than he is to matching the wealth of the richest man in the world, Bernard Arnault (network of $211 billion).

    closeup of bernard
    Suggested by u/seaburno

    24. Let's just finish with a quick note that billionaires are also killing the planet.

    list of billionaires and their carbon footprint
    u/ForwardSpinach / Via reddit.com

    25. Just check out their yacht travel in 2017.

    u/citrusvanilla / Via reddit.com

    Let's end on some final thoughts: while all the above facts and graphics are helpful in illustrating the problem, I'm aware that many billionaires are billionaires not through easily liquidized assets but stocks and company valuations* (that, yes, provide employment to people. Although I could write a whole other article on these peoples' companies and how they underpay or exploit their workers). The issue is a lot more complicated than simply redistributing wealth or even taxing the wealthy. I'm not here to provide a solution — I'm not a politician! But these issues of wealth inequality and the rising number of billionaires are getting to an absolutely wild level that needs to be addressed, and the first step towards that is awareness...especially for more well-off/upper-middle-class people who have been refusing to join the fight because they think they're being targeted, when really, many of them are also victims of this vastly skewed system.

    *It's worth noting how easy it is to get a low-interest loan if you're this rich, so even if you can't liquidize an asset, you can easily access cash (check out comments from Reddit users RusticGroundSlothLaney20, and Quamtotious for more on this).

    Some submissions have been edited for length/clarity, to adjust math, or to use current numbers.