28 Horrifying, Shocking, And Just Plain Weird Stories About People's Wildest Exes That Had My Jaw On The Floor

10. "After a fight, where I accused my then-girlfriend of being just the teensiest bit spoiled and selfish, she admitted that it was because she was an only child. She then told me what she had done to keep it that way; basically, she forced her mother to have an abortion whenever she became pregnant, by locking herself in her room, threatening to kill herself, until her mother relented. Her reasoning? 'That baby would grow up, and then it would want to ride my dad's horses. They're MY horses! No one else rides them!' Needless to say, I got out of there... But! A week later I called her anyway (she was ultra hot), and we decided to meet at a restaurant to patch things up. Imagine my surprise when I get there, and her dad is there! (BTW, this is the dad that called me one Friday and told me that his daughter was too old to be a virgin, and could I come over that weekend, as he and his wife were going to a party and would not be home until 3 a.m.)"

"The dinner is weird — a nice time is had by all, but I'm still upset that the dad is there. Then, after dessert as we're waiting for our coffees, my ex excuses herself. After she leaves for the ladies room, her dad looks me in the eye and says: 'So, my name, I heard you and EX had a fight...well, she told me about it, and she's asked me to tell you that she doesn't think you two should be going out anymore.' I was a bit dumbfounded. My ex returns, and asks her daddy if everything went ok, and he nods. She smiles happily and hugs him, and then tells me she hopes we can still be friends. Then they offer me a brandy with my coffee."



—u/Urabutln

