23 Actors Who Played Characters So Well, The Writers Decided Not To Kill Them Off

Eleven was also supposed to die back in Season 1 ofAt the time, the show was only meant to have one season, so El's sacrifice at the end of Season 1 would've been less open-ended. "It was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it," co-creator Ross Duffer revealed. However, upon pitching it, studios and streamers were less interested in limited series because they didn't make much money. “I remember when we went into Netflix and we pitched this, they were like, ‘Well, we like this but how could it keep going?’ And you’re just sort of riffing in the moment and we were like, ‘Well, Will’s back from this other dimension and he’s not doing very well.’ And [Netflix] was like, ‘Great!'”