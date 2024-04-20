28 Realllyyyyy Awkward Red Carpet Moments That Give Me MAJOR Secondhand Embarassment

2.When Giuliana Rancic interviewed Mike Posner and blackbear at the 2017 Grammys and Posner hit on her — while speaking through blackbear.
Watch the interview here:
3.Speaking of Rancic — at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, when she kissed Kendall Jenner on the cheek, then went for the other cheek, but Jenner was already walking away:
Watch the moment here:
4.At the 2023 Oscars, when Ashley Graham interviewed Hugh Grant, and it was like pulling teeth:
Watch the video here:
5.At the 2015 Grammys, when an interviewer told Taylor Swift she was going to be going home with "lots of men":
Watch the moment here:
6.At the 2015 SAG Awards, when an interviewer told Rashida Jones — who is biracial — she looked tan and tropical, and Jones replied, "You know, I'm ethnic":
Watch the moment at 0:27 here:
7.At the 2024 Oscars, when Laverne Cox stuck a microphone in Marlee Matlin's face, even though she's deaf, and Matlin pushed the mic away:
Watch the video here:
8.At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party, when Miley Cyrus grinded on then-husband Liam Hemsworth, and he wasn't having it:
Watch the video here:
9.At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, when Addison Rae introduced her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, and the interviewers were super awkward about it:
Watch the video here:
10.When Johnny Depp started feeling up an interviewer's microphone at the Black Mass premiere:
11.At the 2006 Golden Globes, when Isaac Mizrahi groped Scarlett Johansson on camera:
Watch the moment here
12.Speaking of Johansson — at the 2015 Oscars, when John Travolta was just superrrrr creepy with her:
13.On The Lorax red carpet, when Zac Efron dropped a condom:
14.When Cara Delevingne showed up on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with Megan Thee Stallion and acted a little bizarre:
15.When Laverne Cox mentioned Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" to her and Will at the 2022 SAG Awards:
Watch the moment here:
16.When Giuliana Rancic went on kind of an awkward tangent about how A Star Is Born made her fall more in love with her husband while interviewing Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Oscars:
Watch the moment here:
17.In an interview with Good Morning Britain after the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, when Liam Payne shared his thoughts on the controversy in a less-than-eloquent manner (and also seemed to have developed an entirely new accent):
Watch the moment here:
18.At the 2018 Grammys, when Cardi B said she had butterflies in her "stomach and vagina":
Watch the video here:
19.At the Angel Ball in 2014, when Sofía Vergara ignored her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb:
Watch the video here:
20.At the 2014 American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere, when Jessica Lange seemed to ignore Lea Michele:
21.At the 2017 A Night of Songs and Laughter benefit, when Kesha tried to hug Jerry Seinfeld but he didn't let her:
Watch the video here:
22.At the 2015 Time 100 Gala, when Amy Schumer pranked Kim and Kanye by falling in front of them, and they simply walked away:
23.At Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood event, when an interviewer asked Anne Hathaway what Anna Wintour thought about The Devil Wears Prada, and Hathaway declined to say:
Watch the moment here:
24.At the 2015 Oscars, when an interviewer asked Melanie Griffith if she'd seen her daughter Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey, and Johnson got a little frustrated with her mother:
Watch the moment here:
25.At a photocall for the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, when Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon looked like they hated each other:
26.At the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, when Mia Goth just awkwardly walked away mid-question:
27.On the red carpet for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Rachel Zegler said she'd taken the role in the film because she "needed a job":
Watch the moment here:
28.And finally, we'll end on when Quentin Tarantino danced at the Cannes red carpet.