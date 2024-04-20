28 Realllyyyyy Awkward Red Carpet Moments That Give Me MAJOR Secondhand Embarassment

I honestly feel so bad for Miley looking back at some of her red carpet moments with Liam Hemsworth.

1. At a Barbie press event in Canada, when Ryan Gosling wouldn't let Simu Liu put his arm around him:

Simu Liu in a suit with Ryan Gosling, who wears a pink jacket and gestures. Comic dialogue captions are present
Page Six / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
Page Six

2. When Giuliana Rancic interviewed Mike Posner and blackbear at the 2017 Grammys and Posner hit on her — while speaking through blackbear.

mike posner asks through blackbear (by whispering in his ear) if giuliana rancic is married
E!

Watch the interview here:

View this video on YouTube
E! / Via youtube.com

3. Speaking of Rancic — at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, when she kissed Kendall Jenner on the cheek, then went for the other cheek, but Jenner was already walking away:

Giuliana Rancic kissing Kendall Jenner on the cheek at an event, then tries to kiss her other cheek but Jenner walks away
E!

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
@MTWMA

4. At the 2023 Oscars, when Ashley Graham interviewed Hugh Grant, and it was like pulling teeth:

awkward interview with hugh grant and ashley graham, in which ashley asks him about his suit, &quot;Glass Onion,&quot; and who he&#x27;s rooting for to win awards
ABC / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
KSAT 12 / Via youtube.com

5. At the 2015 Grammys, when an interviewer told Taylor Swift she was going to be going home with "lots of men":

Taylor Swift in an interview with captioned quotes about her plans for the evening
Entertainment Tonight

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

6. At the 2015 SAG Awards, when an interviewer told Rashida Jones — who is biracial — she looked tan and tropical, and Jones replied, "You know, I'm ethnic":

interviewer says rashida looks tan and she says she&#x27;s ethnic
TNT

Watch the moment at 0:27 here:

View this video on YouTube
Celebrity Interview Compilations / Via youtube.com

7. At the 2024 Oscars, when Laverne Cox stuck a microphone in Marlee Matlin's face, even though she's deaf, and Matlin pushed the mic away:

Laverne asks Marlee a question, then puts the mic in front of her, so she moves it, then they laugh
E! / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
@stayathomegays / Via youtube.com

8. At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party, when Miley Cyrus grinded on then-husband Liam Hemsworth, and he wasn't having it:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth exchange words during an interview at an event
Access Hollywood

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
Access Hollywood / Via youtube.com

9. At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, when Addison Rae introduced her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, and the interviewers were super awkward about it:

Addison Rae introduces her boyfriend Omer and the interviewers fawn over him
Vanity Fair / Via vanityfair.com

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
thots n prayers / Via youtube.com

10. When Johnny Depp started feeling up an interviewer's microphone at the Black Mass premiere:

View this video on YouTube
On Demand Entertainment / Via youtube.com

11. At the 2006 Golden Globes, when Isaac Mizrahi groped Scarlett Johansson on camera:

Scarlett Johansson in a red dress being interviewed at the Golden Globes
E!

Watch the moment here

View this video on YouTube
E! / @CelebrityReels / Via youtube.com

12. Speaking of Johansson — at the 2015 Oscars, when John Travolta was just superrrrr creepy with her:

travolta kissing johansson&#x27;s check from behind
Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images

13. On The Lorax red carpet, when Zac Efron dropped a condom:

View this video on YouTube
BeyondAFantasy / Via youtube.com

14. When Cara Delevingne showed up on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with Megan Thee Stallion and acted a little bizarre:

Megan Thee Stallion poses in a stylish asymmetrical dress at the Billboard Music Awards, with cara hiding behind her
Maria Alejandra Cardona / AFP via Getty Images

15. When Laverne Cox mentioned Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" to her and Will at the 2022 SAG Awards:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith laugh after lavern asks about more entanglements being discussed on red table talk
E!

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
E! / HEIGHT Magazine TV / Via youtube.com

16. When Giuliana Rancic went on kind of an awkward tangent about how A Star Is Born made her fall more in love with her husband while interviewing Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Oscars:

rancic tells cooper how impactful star is born was to her
E! Insider

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
E! Insider / Via youtube.com

17. In an interview with Good Morning Britain after the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, when Liam Payne shared his thoughts on the controversy in a less-than-eloquent manner (and also seemed to have developed an entirely new accent):

Payne says will smith did what he had to do and that there were three losers in the fight — jada, will, and chris
Good Morning Britain / Via youtube.com

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
Good Morning Britain

18. At the 2018 Grammys, when Cardi B said she had butterflies in her "stomach and vagina":

Cardi B in an interview, expressing nervousness and excitement with gesturing hands
E! News / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
E! Insider / Via youtube.com

19. At the Angel Ball in 2014, when Sofía Vergara ignored her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb:

Three-panel image showing a man whispering to Sofia Vergara who later turns and ignores him during an interview
Extra TV / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
Extra TV / Via youtube.com

20. At the 2014 American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere, when Jessica Lange seemed to ignore Lea Michele:

View this video on YouTube
MaximoTV / Via youtube.com

21. At the 2017 A Night of Songs and Laughter benefit, when Kesha tried to hug Jerry Seinfeld but he didn't let her:

Man interviews musician jerry seinfeld, and kesha runs up and asks for a hug twice, but he respectfully declines both times
WTOP News

Watch the video here:

View this video on YouTube
WTOP News / Via youtube.com

22. At the 2015 Time 100 Gala, when Amy Schumer pranked Kim and Kanye by falling in front of them, and they simply walked away:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TIME), Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TIME

23. At Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood event, when an interviewer asked Anne Hathaway what Anna Wintour thought about The Devil Wears Prada, and Hathaway declined to say:

hathaway declines to say what anna wintour thinks of the devil wears prada
Access Hollywood

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
Access Hollywood / Via youtube.com

24. At the 2015 Oscars, when an interviewer asked Melanie Griffith if she'd seen her daughter Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey, and Johnson got a little frustrated with her mother:

interviewer asks melanie griffith if she&#x27;s seen &quot;Fifty Shades of Grey&quot; and she says no — then dakota johnson, her daughter, seems annoyed
CTV

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
CTV / Via youtube.com

25. At a photocall for the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, when Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon looked like they hated each other:

ashton and reese standing awkwardly next to each other
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic via Getty Images

26. At the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, when Mia Goth just awkwardly walked away mid-question:

View this video on YouTube
Red Carpet News TV / Via youtube.com

27. On the red carpet for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Rachel Zegler said she'd taken the role in the film because she "needed a job":

Rachel saying she needed a job
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch the moment here:

View this video on YouTube
The Hollywood Reporter / Via youtube.com

28. And finally, we'll end on when Quentin Tarantino danced at the Cannes red carpet.

View this video on YouTube
On Demand Entertainment / Via youtube.com