    51 Glaring That Mistakes Somehow Slipped Past The Editors And Made It Into Our Favorite TV Shows

    I feel like keeping the actual camera out of the shot should be the bare minimum.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. There's a scene in The Office where John Krasinski signs his own name, not Jim's, on Meredith's cast.

    John Krasinski signing his name
    NBC

    2. In a Monica reaction shot in a Season 2 episode of Friends, you can see Matthew Perry mouthing, "What am I supposed to say?" to someone offscreen.

    NBC

    3. There are also multiple moments in Friends where it's pretty obvious the stand-in is NOT the actor.

    Screenshots from &quot;Friends&quot;
    NBC

    These errors occurred largely because Friends was converted to widescreen, which it was originally not meant to be viewed on.

    4. In this She-Hulk scene, the bailiff asks everyone to stand, and they comply — but then when the camera cuts to a closer angle, everyone except Titania's lawyer is sitting.

    everyone standing and then only the lawyer standing
    Disney+/Marvel

    5. This guy is clearly only miming locking the door in this Law & Order scene.

    NBC

    6. Similarly, in a Season 4 episode of Doctor Who, a woman signing a book isn't even holding her pen close to the paper.

    BBC

    7. In this AHS: Cult scene, the shaving cream disappears from Kai's lip.

    shaving cream in one scene and then gone in the other
    FX

    8. There's a Stranger Things scene in Season 1 when Dustin accidentally calls Mike "Finn."

    &quot;Finn, let him go.&quot;
    Netflix

    9. In the pilot for Only Murders in the Building, Oliver is clearly carrying three boxes when he enters the building, but it magically becomes two (very different) boxes when he enters the elevator.

    the two different boxes in the scene
    Hulu

    10. In 2 Broke Girls, the guy behind Max quickly changes shirts — then in the next shot, he's wearing the original shirt again.

    circle around the guy in the background
    CBS

    11. Similarly, Carlton's sweater inexplicably changes to a different shirt in the middle of this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air scene, then changes back right after.

    the different sweater change
    NBC

    12. You can see the boom mic fall down (in the top center of the screen) in this Gilmore Girls scene.

    The WB

    13. Also in Gilmore Girls, it's quite clear Rory's mouth isn't moving when you hear her asking Lorelai if she wants a drink.

    The WB

    14. This scene from Misfits has a very clear typo.

    these is spelled wrong
    E4

    15. Karolina actively flips her phone to the upside down position before making a call in this Succession scene.

    HBO

    16. This is pretty obviously a baby doll and not a real baby in this Malcolm in the Middle scene.

    Fox

    17. You can spot crew members in a lot of Malcolm in the Middle scenes because of the switch to widescreen — like in this scene where a crew member catches a cake on the right side of the screen.

    Fox / Via reddit.com

    18. You can also spot that this is definitely Bryan Cranston's stand-in in this Season 2 Malcolm in the Middle scene.

    arrow pointing to the stand in
    Fox

    19. In a Season 3 episode of 9-1-1, a man with an amputated arm still has his arm clearly visible — they forgot to green-screen it out.

    the arm covered for the green screen
    Fox

    20. That '90s Show used modern chip packaging for Doritos despite, y'know, it taking place in the '90s.

    new doritos bags on the shelf
    Netflix

    21. In this Teen Wolf scene, there is no body in the lifeguard chair when Lydia approaches the pool, but a moment later, there's not only a body there but a ton of blood on the ground.

    MTV

    22. And in this Teen Wolf flashback scene, this werewolf who is clearly shot in the neck is shown to have an arrow sticking out of his chest a moment later.

    arrow in the chest
    MTV

    23. In The Walking Dead, the actor playing Aaron accidentally used his own character's name — Aaron — instead of calling for Eric, like he was supposed to.

    the two characters, aaron and eric
    AMC

    It is a *bit* hard to tell if he's saying "Eric" or "Aaron," but the subtitles make it clear he's saying Aaron.

    24. And in Jane the Virgin, Petra's mom's breathing mask simply disappears between shots.

    shot with the mask and another without
    The CW

    25. In this scene from Chuck, it's obvious some set designer just looked up random Russian words — because I'm pretty sure there are no apartments that also have bears and caverns.

    russian sign translates to apartments, bear, cavern
    NBC

    26. This Vikings extra is just miming rowing — he has no oar.

    History/Amazon Prime

    27. There's a scene in Orange Is the New Black when a character looks right in the camera.

    Screenshot from &quot;Orange Is the New Black&quot;
    Netflix

    28. There were multiple scenes in the Euphoria play episode where you could see characters in the audience reacting...despite them being also onstage at the time.

    circle around the different characters
    HBO

    29. One of my favorite errors is when Serena was wearing sweatpants under her dress in this Gossip Girl scene. Like, how did no one notice this?

    arrows pointing to the sweats under a bodycon dress in a nice restaurant
    The CW

    30. A freeze frame of Jason Bateman has very obviously been inserted into this Ozark scene.

    Netflix / Via reddit.com

    31. In this scene from The Last Of Us, Ellie kicks away the food after she finds out David is cooking people...but a moment later, it's back in the shot.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Last of Us&quot;
    HBO

    32. In Season 3, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, there's a guy just talking to no one at the bar. As this Reddit user points out, it's clear they meant to CGI someone in for him to talk to and forgot.

    Screenshots from &quot;The Mandalorian&quot;
    Lucasfilm/Disney+

    33. In the latest season of Outer Banks (during Episode 4), there's a scene where the windshield is clearly cracked at two points...and then a second later, the windshield is perfectly intact.

    window cracked and then no longer cracked
    Netflix

    34. In the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things, you can pretty clearly tell that it's Mike's stunt double in one shot, and not Mike. Check out the dude's massively hairy legs.

    closeup of the stunt double
    Netflix

    35. You can literally see Jerry's mic taped to his shirt in this Seinfeld scene from Season 8.

    the wire taped to his shirt
    NBC

    36. In the Breaking Bad pilot, you can clearly see the mic on Walt's back.

    the mic showing through the shirt
    AMC

    37. In this Inventing Anna scene, one of the photographers has the lens cap on his camera.

    circle around the camera
    Netflix

    38. In The Bear, this hidden envelope goes from being horizontal to vertical.

    the different positions
    Hulu

    39. Stewie randomly has purple arms and legs in this Family Guy scene.

    Fox / u/CptnAmerica13 / Via reddit.com

    40. In New Girl, there's a scene where a minor character is speaking, then the camera cuts to Jess listening...except that same minor character is in the background.

    arrow pointing to the same character in the background
    Fox

    41. In this Pretty Little Liars scene, Aria is clearly holding her cell phone upside down.

    upside phone up to aria&#x27;s ear
    Freeform

    42. Pretty sure that phone from the Vampire Diaries is upside down, too.

    closeup of the phone upside down to the character&#x27;s ear
    The CW

    43. A cameraman is clearly visible in this Moon Knight scene.

    hands holding a camera on the right of the screen
    Disney+ / Marvel

    The moment, which was at 8:27 in Episode 3, has since been edited out.

    44. You can straight up see the camera in the mirror in this Law & Order scene.

    arrow pointing to the camera showing in the mirror
    NBC

    45. And you can see a crew member in the reflection of the van's window in this Monk scene.

    arrow pointing to the person&#x27;s reflection
    USA. Network

    46. In one NCIS scene, Abby's screen does not show her calling anyone, but rather her using a calculator.

    the calculator app
    CBS

    47. And in this scene from The Boys, you can pretty clearly tell Maeve's not on the phone — that's her home screen.

    the scene
    Amazon Prime

    48. In this Criminal Minds scene, you can clearly see the camera operator.

    the reflection of the person
    CBS

    49. And while it does require brightening the image, the cameraperson is fully in this shot from Jessica Jones.

    the person holding the camera in the shadows
    Netflix

    50. Finally, let's end on a couple of the most infamous...when a coffee cup was kept in this Game of Thrones scene.

    circle around the starbucks cup in the scene
    HBO

    51. And when House of the Dragon totally forgot to green-screen out Viserys' fingers.

    green screen gloves on
    HBO