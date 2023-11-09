51 Glaring That Mistakes Somehow Slipped Past The Editors And Made It Into Our Favorite TV Shows

2.
In a Monica reaction shot in a Season 2 episode of Friends, you can see Matthew Perry mouthing, "What am I supposed to say?" to someone offscreen.
3.
There are also multiple moments in Friends where it's pretty obvious the stand-in is NOT the actor.
4.
In this She-Hulk scene, the bailiff asks everyone to stand, and they comply — but then when the camera cuts to a closer angle, everyone except Titania's lawyer is sitting.
5.
This guy is clearly only miming locking the door in this Law & Order scene.
6.
Similarly, in a Season 4 episode of Doctor Who, a woman signing a book isn't even holding her pen close to the paper.
7.
In this AHS: Cult scene, the shaving cream disappears from Kai's lip.
9.
In the pilot for Only Murders in the Building, Oliver is clearly carrying three boxes when he enters the building, but it magically becomes two (very different) boxes when he enters the elevator.
10.
In 2 Broke Girls, the guy behind Max quickly changes shirts — then in the next shot, he's wearing the original shirt again.
11.
Similarly, Carlton's sweater inexplicably changes to a different shirt in the middle of this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air scene, then changes back right after.
12.
You can see the boom mic fall down (in the top center of the screen) in this Gilmore Girls scene.
13.
Also in Gilmore Girls, it's quite clear Rory's mouth isn't moving when you hear her asking Lorelai if she wants a drink.
14.
This scene from Misfits has a very clear typo.
15.
Karolina actively flips her phone to the upside down position before making a call in this Succession scene.
16.
This is pretty obviously a baby doll and not a real baby in this Malcolm in the Middle scene.
17.
You can spot crew members in a lot of Malcolm in the Middle scenes because of the switch to widescreen — like in this scene where a crew member catches a cake on the right side of the screen.
18.
You can also spot that this is definitely Bryan Cranston's stand-in in this Season 2 Malcolm in the Middle scene.
19.
In a Season 3 episode of 9-1-1, a man with an amputated arm still has his arm clearly visible — they forgot to green-screen it out.
20.
That '90s Show used modern chip packaging for Doritos despite, y'know, it taking place in the '90s.
21.
In this Teen Wolf scene, there is no body in the lifeguard chair when Lydia approaches the pool, but a moment later, there's not only a body there but a ton of blood on the ground.
22.
And in this Teen Wolf flashback scene, this werewolf who is clearly shot in the neck is shown to have an arrow sticking out of his chest a moment later.
23.
In The Walking Dead, the actor playing Aaron accidentally used his own character's name — Aaron — instead of calling for Eric, like he was supposed to.
24.
And in Jane the Virgin, Petra's mom's breathing mask simply disappears between shots.
25.
In this scene from Chuck, it's obvious some set designer just looked up random Russian words — because I'm pretty sure there are no apartments that also have bears and caverns.
26.
This Vikings extra is just miming rowing — he has no oar.
27.
There's a scene in Orange Is the New Black when a character looks right in the camera.
28.
There were multiple scenes in the Euphoria play episode where you could see characters in the audience reacting...despite them being also onstage at the time.
30.
A freeze frame of Jason Bateman has very obviously been inserted into this Ozark scene.
31.
In this scene from The Last Of Us, Ellie kicks away the food after she finds out David is cooking people...but a moment later, it's back in the shot.
32.
In Season 3, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, there's a guy just talking to no one at the bar. As this Reddit user points out, it's clear they meant to CGI someone in for him to talk to and forgot.
33.
In the latest season of Outer Banks (during Episode 4), there's a scene where the windshield is clearly cracked at two points...and then a second later, the windshield is perfectly intact.
34.
In the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things, you can pretty clearly tell that it's Mike's stunt double in one shot, and not Mike. Check out the dude's massively hairy legs.
35.
You can literally see Jerry's mic taped to his shirt in this Seinfeld scene from Season 8.
36.
In the Breaking Bad pilot, you can clearly see the mic on Walt's back.
38.
In The Bear, this hidden envelope goes from being horizontal to vertical.
39.
Stewie randomly has purple arms and legs in this Family Guy scene.
40.
In New Girl, there's a scene where a minor character is speaking, then the camera cuts to Jess listening...except that same minor character is in the background.
41.
In this Pretty Little Liars scene, Aria is clearly holding her cell phone upside down.
42.
Pretty sure that phone from the Vampire Diaries is upside down, too.
43.
A cameraman is clearly visible in this Moon Knight scene.
44.
You can straight up see the camera in the mirror in this Law & Order scene.
45.
And you can see a crew member in the reflection of the van's window in this Monk scene.
46.
In one NCIS scene, Abby's screen does not show her calling anyone, but rather her using a calculator.
47.
And in this scene from The Boys, you can pretty clearly tell Maeve's not on the phone — that's her home screen.
48.
In this Criminal Minds scene, you can clearly see the camera operator.
49.
And while it does require brightening the image, the cameraperson is fully in this shot from Jessica Jones.
50.
Finally, let's end on a couple of the most infamous...when a coffee cup was kept in this Game of Thrones scene.
51.
And when House of the Dragon totally forgot to green-screen out Viserys' fingers.