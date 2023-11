15.

Elvis Presley met his wife Priscilla in Germany when she was 14 and he was 24. They began a relationship that involved lying in bed with their arms around each other nightly — although Priscilla maintains they did not sleep together until they were married. They stayed in touch after he went back to the US, and Priscilla says he eventually convinced her parents to let her move to the US and live with his family (but not him) when she was 17. However, she soon moved in with Elvis instead. She was still in high school.