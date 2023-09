3.

Japanese man Tsutomu Yamaguchi was in Hiroshima for work on August 6, 1945, when the first atomic bomb was dropped less than two miles away. He survived with severe burns and ruptured eardrums, and made his way home to Nagasaki. After he was treated, he returned to work. His boss called him in for a meeting to recount the bombing, and while he was telling the story, the second atomic bomb hit Nagasaki less than two miles away. Yamaguchi again survived, and recovered from his severe radiation poisoning — he didn't die until 2010, when he was 93. While Yamaguchi was the only person honored by the Japanese government for surviving both bombs, as many as 165 experienced both bombings.