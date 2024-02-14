17.

"When I was a kid, my dad would take me to the movies whenever a new animated movie came out. He would always, without fail, fall asleep during the movie, and I would get so annoyed with him because I wanted to talk about the movie after. Plus, I used to think he wasn’t doing a good enough job spending time with me. I was in my 20s when I realized how lucky I was to have a dad who spent time and money each month to sit with me while I enjoyed my movies, even when he was exhausted after a whole week of work. That was also around the time that I started involuntarily falling asleep while watching movies with my partner. Nap time is a luxury, and it'll creep up on you whether you want it or not as an adult sometimes."