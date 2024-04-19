14.

"Mexico City is totally different from the stereotypes associated with it. I went expecting the city to be dirty, congested, and unsafe. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Of course, it's a huge city and it depends where you go, but the Mexico City I experienced was clean and had amazing food, lots of galleries, and green space and parks. It's a place I once avoided but ended up being my favorite city in the world, hands down."