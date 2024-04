20.

"In Spain, Granada was the biggest surprise. I was traveling around visiting Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, and all the well-known places, but the city I fell in love with was Granada. There is so much history, cobblestone paths leading to miradors where you can take in views of the whole city, amazing parks, and so much greenery. The food blew my mind (especially the tapas you get for free when you order a drink). I really loved this city and would recommend it to anyone."