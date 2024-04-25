11.

"The smartest kid in my high school was a kid I went to school with since we were in the fourth grade. His parents were constantly on him to do more, get higher grades, and follow in their footsteps as a lawyer. He was always a bit of an odd duck and hated exercise or going outside. I looked him up recently because I was wondering what became of some of my classmates. He ended up in South America for a while, working as a medical intern before moving to New Zealand and becoming a member of a start-up company. Now he is a professional guide who does mountaineering trips in the US. He looks and sounds so much happier than he ever did while he was under his parent's thumbs."