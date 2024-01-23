"This Really Did Happen Overnight, And I Was Shocked": People Are Sharing The Things That Have Surprised Them Most About Aging

8.

"As cliché as this will sound, I've realized 'it's never too late' to start something new. I didn't start any kind of skincare or workout routine until I was well into my 30s. I feel a million times better for it too. I quit smoking, I quit drinking every single night, etc. We are so conditioned to believe that we just start falling apart once we hit 30, so there's no use in trying to better ourselves. That cannot be further from the truth. You still have a perfectly strong body that you can move, so do it! Stop letting age define you and your decisions to keep going, keep moving, and keep taking care of yourself. I'm almost 40, and I can honestly say that I feel so much better than I did when I was 19 and not taking care of myself at all."