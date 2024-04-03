I vividly remember, during my senior year of college, watching alumni return to campus for their ten-year reunion. All of these people appeared so old and established, and many even held the hands of children of their own. I remember thinking that ten years post-grad felt like a faraway lifetime that would never come. So, when I recently received an email about my own 10-year college reunion, I had to sit down for a second. Ouch.
1."When you are excited by kitchen gadgets. Don't you dare take the joy from the pasta maker add-on to my KitchenAid mixer."
2."One of the guys I work with pointed out that I could be his mother. I was appalled at first because he’s 23, and that couldn’t possibly be right. But then I realized I’m 39, and it’s absolutely possible."
3."I'm from the Netherlands, and here we have two different words for 'you.' We say 'jij' to someone who is younger than you or equal to your age or in informal settings. We say 'u' to people who are older and in formal settings. Suddenly, younger people in restaurants or stores say 'u' to me. That's when I realized I'm getting old."
4."When my little cousin asked me if she could play 'classic rock' while I was driving, and then she proceeded to turn on Blink-182. I had to pull over and just stare at her. I've felt old ever since. Oh, and hurting my back while sneezing doesn't help either."
5."Coming home and trying to hang out with old friends. Realizing we had nothing in common anymore beyond the memories."
6."Seeing my older brother's age makes me feel old. I noticed my 38-year-old brother was starting to bald, and at that moment, something clicked: We're all getting old. In my eyes, my brother will forever be 17 years old, but that thinning hair makes him seem our dad’s age."
8."Having to scroll really far down for my birth year to show up on an online form."
9."Realizing that if I get pregnant three years from now it will be considered a geriatric pregnancy..."
10."My teenage niece loves TikTok and sending me memes. I consider myself relatively young, but I still have no concept of the humor in any of them. Every time I have to ask her what a new slang word means, I die a little inside."
14."The moment I started considering 9 p.m. as 'late' and got excited about buying a new type of vacuum cleaner."
15."I remember going to a Best Buy years ago, and the guy ringing up my order looked at my license and said, 'holy shit, you were born the year I graduated from high school.' Now, I've had these exact thoughts and totally get where he was coming from."
21."When a song from my youth plays on the radio and the DJ calls it a classic or an oldie."
22."I'm 39 and pregnant. I work in the OB office where my own doctor works, and there are a few women my age. But the majority make me feel ancient. They're like 23 and breezing through their pregnancies. I'm delighted to be pregnant, but it's painful and exhausting!"
23."When I started acting like my parents and wanted to stay home rather than go out to parties."
24."My knees crack when I get up. Also, I do that weird dad groan when I go to stand."