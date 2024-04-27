1.

"I used to work in childcare, and the popular misconception is that we get paid to play all day. I wish! You're so busy, usually understaffed, and have so few resources that you're lucky to get a few minutes each day to engage with the kids in a meaningful way. Plus, we use a lot of personal time at our own expense. Things like setting up the classroom to get ready for the next day, switching up the decor to reflect a holiday or new season, and preparing for a new kid to join... yeah, none of these things got done during work hours. We definitely didn't have time to play all day!"