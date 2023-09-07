"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most Underwhelming Travel Experience From Around The World

11.

"Red Beach in Santorini. Unlike many of the other Greek islands, Santorini isn't really known for its beaches. But Red Beach is its most famous and one of the places travel guides and blogs tell you to visit. The color of the beach is definitely unique, but it's certainly not as vibrant as photos might make you believe. It was also packed with sunbathers. IMO, the best views of the beach are from the water, and you'll have a much better experience seeing Santorini's coastline by boat. Luckily, there are tons of boat tours you can choose from to take you all around the island."