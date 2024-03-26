People Are Sharing The Cities They've Visited That Made Them Want To Pack Up And Move

I love to travel, but I also love coming home to my normal routine and all the comforts I'm used to. But now and then, I visit a place that makes me think I could stay forever. So I asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about a place they've traveled to, and that made them think: I could definitely live here. These are the destinations that stuck out to them...
1."Budapest. I would love to get an apartment there. It’s such a beautiful city, and, as a plus, everything is very cheap because they have their own currency."
2."New York City. I went back for a couple of years in college and loved it as much as ever. I think it's definitely a love-it-or-hate-it kind of place, especially when it comes to particular neighborhoods. There can be a lot of stimulation, but I find all the sounds and sights can fade into the background and become almost soothing. I didn't mind walking everywhere because there was always something new to look at. There are many more gorgeous neighborhood parks and more nature than you might think. And oh my goodness, don't get me started on the libraries..."
3."Berlin. It's artsy with the perfect amount of unfriendliness. As an introvert, it was a refreshing change from the over-cheerful, nosy Americans. There's history everywhere! You could hit a museum a day and not stop for a year!"
4."Gatlinburg, Tennessee. I know it's a bit of a tourist trap, but it works. It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited. I would live there over anywhere if I could. I absolutely adore the Smokey Mountains."
5."London. I love the history, culture, and food. There is so much to see and do that I don't think I could ever be bored. Plus, the transit system is wonderful!"
6."Busan, South Korea. I have lived all my life in Mumbai, and I've traveled around the globe for work. I love traveling, but visiting different places makes me appreciate the feeling of coming back home. But when I visited Busan, I experienced a feeling I can't really explain. It was like, oh, so this is what home feels like. There was just something about that city. I would love to settle there."
7."New Hampshire. I went to visit a friend and felt like I'd stumbled into a Thanksgiving movie on the Hallmark Channel. Between the fall leaves, the gorgeous mountains, and the quaint bed and breakfasts, it was adorable. The entire town looked like a movie set, and everybody was so nice."
8."Honfleur, France. It's a quaint, picturesque village by the sea in the northern region of Normandy. There are epic views and terrific food (think: fresh seafood, delicious butter, and creamy cheeses). I adore this idyllic locale!"
9."I could retire to Tokyo. It's gorgeous, clean, and easily navigable. I would've happily stayed there for years."
10."Nairobi, Kenya. It's a chaotic city in many ways, but the people make it unique. There is a sense of community in Nairobi that doesn't seem to exist anywhere else I've traveled. It is also an incredibly cosmopolitan city with many different cultures, religions, and languages intermingling peacefully. When you want a break from city life, you're a short drive away from some of the most beautiful places on earth like Mount Kenya or Maasai Mara National Park."
11."Karlstad, Sweden. Karlstad is a big enough city to have everything you need (shopping, restaurants, etc...), but it's small enough that you don't feel that overwhelming hustle and bustle. It's located on the country's biggest lake, and a river runs right through town, offering endless biking and walking trails. It has great green space and outdoor recreation. Plus, it was easy to navigate as an English speaker (almost everyone I encountered speaks Swedish and English). It's located halfway between Stockholm and Oslo, so it's only about a three-hour drive or train ride to major cities and international airports."
12."Estonia! The city is beautiful, the people are polite, and the language is so cool. Tallinn is a must-visit, but the city of Pärnu stole my heart."
13."Zermatt, Switzerland. It's a beautiful, small town in the Swiss Alps near the Matterhorn. No gas or diesel-powered vehicles are allowed there, so it's also very quiet. The air is so clear it's almost unbelievable. I remember sitting on our hotel room's balcony early in the morning, watching the river and looking over the landscape. There's no way for me to express how peaceful it was there. Of all the places I've ever been, that's the one that felt most like heaven."
14."Costa Rica. I left with a tattoo that says pura vida, and I teared up in the airport on the way home. The locals are so friendly, and the scenery is gorgeous, with mountains, volcanoes, beaches, and jungles. I still live stateside, but this country holds a special place in my heart."
15."Prague. I qualify for Czech citizenship by descent, so I visited to see if I might want to live there. I discovered that Prague is an amazing city: the food is excellent and cheap, the public transportation is great, it is easy to get around the city, it's very walkable, the architecture is gorgeous, and the locals are very friendly and welcoming. I fully intend to move there permanently as soon as I can work out the details."
16."Bath, UK. I stayed there for a little over a month during a study abroad program, and if it weren't so expensive to live there, I would probably have already moved. The city is ancient, full of charm, and gorgeous. I have mobility issues, but everything I needed was within walking distance (including a major train station). Everyone I met was super friendly, and there's always something new to learn about the city. The food was also absolutely amazing. Some teashops have been around for hundreds of years, cheap cafes, and even vegan spots. I would go back in a heartbeat."
17."Madrid. I visited in my early 20s and felt like I had found my home. I was living in France and working at a local university teaching English at the time, so I was already immersed in a European way of life. But there was something about Madrid that grabbed me. I told my traveling companions they could just leave me in El Retiro Park, and I would live there forever. I often regret not learning Spanish and moving to Spain when I finished my year in France."
18."New Mexico. You've got gorgeous mountains, natural hot springs, hiking trails and horse trails, lots of history, and the best food in the world. If you live in the US, you don’t need a passport, but it feels entirely different."
19."Australia. The standard of living is incredible, along with the sunshine and great beaches! Every time I go, I never want to leave."
20."Rome. I visited Rome with my school choir during my senior year of high school, and I distinctly remember walking the city streets at night, feeling completely enamored. We went to some other major cities in Italy, but nothing took me like Rome. It's such a beautiful place. Something about it feels so romantic and sweet. I could have stayed there forever."
21."San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. I have family that lives here, and I try to visit them every summer. The city's center is so old school with unique architecture, cobblestone streets, and outdoor markets. Time seems to slow down whenever I'm there."
22."Paris. I went on exchange to France for a few months, and while I found the work culture tough, I loved the city. I have traveled to many countries, but no other city makes my heart tick like Paris. I love everything about the art and culture: the smells of fresh baguettes and hot croissants, the hustle and bustle of the city, the sounds of accordions playing, and the little shops along the cobblestone alleys. I lived in an apartment the size of a shoe box, but it never bothered me. It's a city that makes me feel alive and ignites all my senses. If I had the opportunity, I would move there in a heartbeat for a few years."
23."Barcelona. This city has stunning views and incredible history. The city's layout is easily accessible, with the beach on one side and mountains on the other. The vibe is so chill, and the food is fresh and incredible. It has a pull and magic quality that I've never felt elsewhere."
24."Iceland. The landscape is so beautiful, and I loved the food. The people were lovely. It was like a fairytale ✨️."
25."Canmore, Canada. This town in Alberta has breathtaking scenery and a relaxed lifestyle. I don't think it's possible to live here and not be happy."
26."New Zealand 100%. I traveled around the country for a few weeks and loved every part I saw. I'd live in any of the towns or cities. Everyone was friendly, I ate amazing food, and there was so much to see and do. Sometimes, I look at NZ property sites for fun and imagine I'm house-hunting there for my dream home."
27."Yorkshire, UK. On the flight home, I told my wife, 'I could live there.' A few years later, my company had a three-year opening in Northern England, and we took it. We ended up staying for 11 years."
Do you have one to add? Tell me about a place you've visited that felt like it could really be home. Or drop your response into this Google Form.