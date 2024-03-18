What's A Travel Destination You Loved Visiting So Much That You Felt As If You Could Live There Permanently?

I absolutely love to travel, but usually, I am ready to get back home and into my normal routine after a long trip. However, there have been a few places I've visited where I seriously thought I could happily stay there forever.
So, I want to know about a place you've traveled to that made you think: I could definitely live here.
For me, that place was Tokyo. I found myself so enamored by the city — the amazing food, the culture, the interesting neighborhoods — and comforted by its efficiency and cleanliness that I really thought that if it weren't for being so far from my family, I could pack up my life and happily move there permanently.
Maybe after a vacation in France, you pulled a real-life Emily in Paris and actually did decide to make a permanent move to the City of Light.
Or perhaps after spending a long weekend in Mexico City, you couldn't stop thinking about your trip and wondered to yourself,"What if I could make this place home?"
Maybe after a semester spent in Spain, you returned back to your home country, but home just didn't feel right anymore. You fell so in love with the Spanish way of life that you wanted it permanently.
So, I'd love to hear from you: What is a place you traveled to that made you feel like you could actually live there?