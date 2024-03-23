16 Pieces Of Really Good Parenting Advice That Have Actually Helped Me Become A Better Mom

Hi, I'm Hannah, and I have a nine-month-old daughter named Ellie. While I feel like at this point I've been doing this whole parenting thing for a while, I'm still a relatively new mom.
Since telling people that I was pregnant, I've received endless advice on how to raise a child. If you're a parent, I'm sure you can relate! Much of the advice I've gotten has been straight-up annoying or total garbage. But I've also received some words of wisdom that have really spoken to me and helped me become a better mom. So here is some of the best advice I've come across so far in the first almost-year of parenthood.
1.Stay calm, because your baby can read you like a book.
2.When things get tough, remind yourself that you'll miss these days.
3.Every baby and mother is different, so don't compare your baby (or yourself!) to others.
4.When people offer you help, take it.
5.Don't buy a ton of baby gear in advance.
6.Fed is best!!!
7.Birth probably won't go according to your plan, and that is OK.
8.Give yourself grace.
9.You don't need all the fancy, new, high-tech baby products.
10.Always pack multiple changes of clothes.
11.Never ignore your intuition as a parent.
12.Don't be afraid of your baby crying in public.
13.Keep telling yourself that everything is just a phase.
14.Recognize that you will sleep again. Some day, they go to college.
15.Remind yourself that by the time your kid goes to Kindergarten, he'll be walking.
16.And finally...take the advice that works for you, and leave the rest.
So, what's the best parenting advice you've received? Tell me in the comments or drop it into this Google form.