But since having a baby eight months ago — my first — I've noticed that my cooking style has changed pretty drastically. For the first two months or so, bedtime lasted anywhere from 30 minutes to 400 hours, and dinner for me looked a lot like the photo below. Now that I've gotten into the swing of motherhood , I'm finally back to cooking. That said, I've been relying on easier, less time-consuming meals that I can get on the table quickly, with minimal cleanup. So here are some of the go-to meals I've been making on repeat as a new mom.