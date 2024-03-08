Hi, I'm Hannah, and I love to cook. I have always cooked most nights of the week because I really enjoy it. In fact, as weird as it may sound, laboring over a time-intensive recipe in the kitchen was always one way I liked to unwind after a busy day.
But since having a baby eight months ago — my first — I've noticed that my cooking style has changed pretty drastically. For the first two months or so, bedtime lasted anywhere from 30 minutes to 400 hours, and dinner for me looked a lot like the photo below. Now that I've gotten into the swing of motherhood, I'm finally back to cooking. That said, I've been relying on easier, less time-consuming meals that I can get on the table quickly, with minimal cleanup. So here are some of the go-to meals I've been making on repeat as a new mom.
1.Spaghetti Squash (Featuring Whatever's in the Fridge)
2.Korean Bibimbap-Inspired Bowls
3.Chicken Tortellini Soup
4.Everything Bagel and Lox Cottage Cheese Bowls
5.Cacio e Pepe Ravioli
6.Veggie Fried Rice With Fried Egg
7.Grilled Jumbo Prawns
8.Turkey Larb
9.Baked Branzino and Greek Salad
10.Veggie-Packed Mac 'N' Cheese (From a Box, of Course)
11.Warm Salmon Niçoise Salad
12.Baked Eggplant Parmesan
13.Chicken Tikka Masala Meatballs
14.Coconut Shrimp Taco Bowls
15.Shrimp Scampi and Orzo
What are your favorite no-fuss recipes that you make often? Tell us in the comments below or drop them into this anonymous Google form.