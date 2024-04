We may never know exactly what goes into McDonald's chicken nuggets, but that will never stop some of us from trying to replicate this classic fast food recipe — and many others — at home. That's because there's something so satisfying about a really great recipe dupe. So, Redditor u/SignificantClass2906 asked, "What is a copycat recipe you’ve tried that actually tasted identical to the real thing?" Here are the recipes people swear by (including one tried-and-true copycat dish I've made myself).