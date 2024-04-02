When I was in elementary school, I vividly remember watching the movie Tuck Everlasting, about a man who drinks from a fountain of youth and stays young forever. If only such a thing existed! In reality, we're all getting older every day.
And who is to say whether longevity has to do with winning the genetic lottery or a lifetime of good habits? But if anyone has tips for a long life, I'm here to listen. So, I'd love to hear from you — if you have a family member or a loved one who has lived to be very old, what are some of the habits or lifestyle choices that are key to their long and happy life?
Maybe your grandfather lived to be 100, and he happily worked every day until he died, citing a "career you love" as the key to fulfillment.
Perhaps your grandmother is still happy, healthy, and super active well into her 80s or 90s. Her best piece of advice for staying sound of mind and body? Walk at least 10,000 steps every single day, rain or shine.
Or maybe your neighbor — just years away from entering the centenarian club — swears by drinking a glass of wine (sometimes even two!) every night. It's all about the antioxidants...
Or your great-aunt is still sharp as a tack at the age of 93. She would tell you the trick is doing the crossword puzzle every morning and watching Jeopardy every night to keep her memory intact.
So, I'd love to hear from you. If you have any loved ones who have aged exceptionally, what are their hallmark habits or words of wisdom? In other words, what are their secrets to longevity? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and your response could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. Or, drop your responses into this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous.