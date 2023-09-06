8.

"One morning, I went to brush my teeth and my toothbrush was wet. I found that odd, so I asked my girlfriend if she used the blue toothbrush, and she said yes very casually. I said that the pink toothbrush was hers and she played it off like she didn’t know. I suddenly realized that we had been using the same toothbrush for a few weeks and it kind of grossed me out. That started a very small argument. I went to work, as did she, but she didn’t come home that night. The next morning, I called her out and she admitted that she slept with another guy that 'didn’t think she was gross.'"