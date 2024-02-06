9. "My bio mom's best friend was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer. We moved her, her husband, and her daughter in with us. My mom slept with her friend's husband and got pregnant, so they put her friend in a nursing home to die all alone, just so they wouldn't have to deal with the consequences. She was hours away as well, so her daughter, who was 10 at the time, was unable to visit her. She died alone because she went to her 'best friend' for help. I don't speak to my bio mom anymore. After her friend's death, she showed off the brand new car she got with the life insurance money (she married the husband). At the time, her dead best friend also had a 19-year-old daughter who was homeless with a toddler. I felt so sick sitting in the car listening to my bio mom brag about how nice it was and how she finally got the car she deserved. Some people are disgusting."

"More backstory that just makes this story absolutely vile: My bio mom is a counselor, and the way she even met this best friend of hers was through the daughter who was 19 with a toddler. They met when said daughter was 13. My bio mom was her case worker for mental health support. She crossed a huge professional boundary doing this. On top of that, she came into this girl's life to HELP her and ended up hurting her so badly. Her mom who passed wasn't the only victim here. My bio mom was also married, so there's other children involved, etc. SO many people were hurt by this. It's truly sickening.

During my bio mom's pregnancy, her mom actually also got stage-four lung cancer. She died within seven weeks and never met bio mom's baby. I kind of feel like it was her fault, in a sense. I truly believe karma can and WILL get you through loved ones."



