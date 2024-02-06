Reddit user u/h3llofaRide posed the question, "What's the worst cheating story you've ever heard?" The replies quickly filled with a bunch of infuriating and devastating stories of infidelity. Here's what people shared:
1. "My dad cheated on my mom with my best friend's mom who was also married. I was a teenager at the time, and I unfortunately found out before my mom did. Guess who had to tell her? My dad told me I 'owed it to him' to not say anything. The massive amount of guilt I dealt with for 'outing' him and destroying my mom's life haunted me for years."
2. "I went to the wedding of my then-boyfriend's friend. Easily the best wedding I've ever been to — absolutely a smash. The bride was the lead singer in a band, and they performed and killed it. Just a great party all around. People had a great time, and the couple seemed so happy. The next day, I'm at brunch with the wedding party (sans married couple), and everyone's phone buzzes. The best man gets up and takes a call. The mood absolutely falls and everyone gets quiet. I ask my boyfriend what's going on. Apparently the bride had been cheating on the groom the entire relationship with the drummer in her band, who performed at the wedding. She told him that morning. Immediate divorce. We all sat there and one of the groomsmen said, 'We can never tell him how great his wedding was.'"
3. "My ex told me that he was hanging out with his cousin, who he'd reconnected with, a bunch. I found out he was cheating on me with her. He told me he had lied to me and that she was just a friend and not his cousin. As if that made it any better. Like, thankfully they aren't cousins, but yes, he still admitted to cheating on me. Turns out it WAS his cousin. He was cheating on me with his cousin. I was so disgusted and disturbed, I vomited all over the floor. And, my grandpa died the day I found out."
4. "One of my wife’s cousins died of cancer after a 30-year marriage. When her husband was clearing out her home office, he found a box with diaries, receipts, letters, hotel keys, etc., all detailing the hundreds of times she'd cheated on him with random guys throughout their whole marriage. She'd gone so far as to take their daughters to meetups and gaslight them about what was happening."
5. "My boyfriend of seven years cheated on me while I was home saying goodbye to my dying dog and visiting my mom in the hospital. I was also in the thick of an accelerated nursing school program and it was finals week. ALSO, my car had just broken down in the drive-thru of a Whataburger that same weekend. The girl he cheated with? A very close friend who was getting married in a month. She begged me to not tell her fiancé (I told him)."
6. "My ex and I were together for eight years! She had been sleeping with her boss for the last year of our relationship. We were looking at getting a new place to rent. She was adamant that she wanted to live in this very specific block of flats. Turns out her boss lived downstairs from us. They were having sex right under my nose."
7. "I was an IT contractor for the Department of Defense. We got a keyword alert on an email conversation. Then more. Same folks involved. So, we went and checked out the email and the email thread. Turns out it was a senior chief who was talking to nearly half a dozen women under his chain of command, all of whom he was having affairs with, and multiples of which were pregnant with his children. He, of course, was married and had four kids with his wife. What started out as a 'Hey, you're not supposed to discuss that on regular email' investigation turned into a massive scandal that wrecked multiple marriages and turned into a whole lot of meetings with his VERY angry CO. Don't do stupid stuff on company email. And REALLY don't do stupid stuff on DOD servers."
8. "My best friend. He was madly in love with a woman and wanted to marry her. They lived together and were very happy. As a birthday gift, she bought him a plane ticket so he could fly out to see me. While he was with me, he would talk to her every so often. Every time he got off the phone with her, he would tell me something just wasn't right. His spidey senses were tingling. He came home to find evidence that she'd had someone over at their place. She initially denied it, but eventually she admitted to having a male coworker in the house. Her buying the ticket was just a way for her to have the place to herself for a three-day sex romp. My buddy was devastated and heartbroken. It took him years to recover."
9. "My bio mom's best friend was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer. We moved her, her husband, and her daughter in with us. My mom slept with her friend's husband and got pregnant, so they put her friend in a nursing home to die all alone, just so they wouldn't have to deal with the consequences. She was hours away as well, so her daughter, who was 10 at the time, was unable to visit her. She died alone because she went to her 'best friend' for help. I don't speak to my bio mom anymore. After her friend's death, she showed off the brand new car she got with the life insurance money (she married the husband). At the time, her dead best friend also had a 19-year-old daughter who was homeless with a toddler. I felt so sick sitting in the car listening to my bio mom brag about how nice it was and how she finally got the car she deserved. Some people are disgusting."
"More backstory that just makes this story absolutely vile: My bio mom is a counselor, and the way she even met this best friend of hers was through the daughter who was 19 with a toddler. They met when said daughter was 13. My bio mom was her case worker for mental health support. She crossed a huge professional boundary doing this. On top of that, she came into this girl's life to HELP her and ended up hurting her so badly. Her mom who passed wasn't the only victim here. My bio mom was also married, so there's other children involved, etc. SO many people were hurt by this. It's truly sickening.
During my bio mom's pregnancy, her mom actually also got stage-four lung cancer. She died within seven weeks and never met bio mom's baby. I kind of feel like it was her fault, in a sense. I truly believe karma can and WILL get you through loved ones."
10. "Former colleague of mine in his mid-30s. He was living with his long-term girlfriend and they had been shopping for engagement rings. He came to work one day, and early afternoon, he received a text from her telling him she was seeing someone else, has packed up the house, and moved out to live with the other guy. No apology and no further explanation. She then immediately blocked him and left him to deal with the rent and other bills on his own. He was a nice guy. It was horrendous to see that happen to him."
11. "I had a roommate in college who was a big cheater. He had a girlfriend from high school at another college, and she would come to visit on the weekend sometimes. He cheated on her all the time. One weekend, she came down to visit and he was not home. The rest of us had taken a taxi home from a bar, but he went home with a girl. His very cute girlfriend was wearing an overcoat, and it was obvious that she had driven a couple of hours from her college in special lingerie to come see him. He knew she was coming."
"She hung out with me, watching TV and waiting for him. We’d known each other a couple of years and were friendly. She started out excited for him to come home, wanting to show him the lingerie. Then, she got really down when it was obvious he was not coming home. She actually flashed me the lingerie briefly. I think she just wanted someone to see it. She was a hot blonde and she had on a black bra and black panties with a garter belt and stockings. She looked great. She ended up changing out of it into sweats and sleeping on the couch. They broke up when he came home in the morning."
12. "I know someone who had a multi-decade affair with a married father of four. The guy would lie and say he was at the laundromat and would take his kids' laundry over to her house. The woman he was having the affair with would do his kids' laundry, but not even her own children's. The woman wanted him to leave his wife, but the guy wouldn’t, so she married another dude and they ended up getting divorced because she would cheat on her husband with the other dude. The worst part is that her husband had suspicions she was cheating, but still went through with it. If you have any doubts, do not get married."
13. "My friend’s husband hired a sex worker for $40 when my friend was a few weeks postpartum with their baby. He invited the sex worker over to their house while taking care of their baby and had sex in their bed. My friend found out later because he was missing from the school where they both worked, and she found out he had been arrested or detained or something (I forget exactly) because he had gone to the police to report that he was being blackmailed. The sex worker had started blackmailing him and he went to a loan shark to get $1,000 to pay her off. When she demanded more money, I guess he decided he couldn’t keep paying and tried to report her to the cops and tried to lie about his involvement. The cops obviously were suspicious and found out he had hired her. He was fired from his job at the school and it crushed my friend."
"To add insult to injury, her mother-in-law blamed her, saying that she hadn’t slept with her husband during some of the pregnancy. It was causing her a lot of pain at the end of her pregnancy and she physically couldn’t. She’s still with him. I hate his guts so much and it makes me so furious that she’s still with that gaping a-hole."
14. "I know someone who regularly cheated on their out-of-town girlfriend. I guess he was going to cut all that out when she finished her advanced degree program out of state. She moved to his state and they got an apartment together. While in the shower, his phone was buzzing with messages. She found the girl’s username sending all these messages and decided to send her a direct message from her own account, and the other girl was completely honest with her. 'I know who you are. I hook up with your boyfriend all the time, including last weekend at your new apartment in your bed.' Etc."
15. "Firefighter asked another firefighter to cover his shift by working for him. He then went and had sex with that guy's wife that day."
16. "My cousin told me this while he was in boot camp. There was a guy who had a girlfriend/wife and a girl who had a boyfriend/husband. The guy and girl decided to cheat on their S.O.s the day before graduating from boot camp. A sergeant, who was a family man and didn't approve of people who cheated on their S.O.s, saw them kissing and had them call their partners to tell them that they wouldn't be graduating from boot camp and needed to start from day one again because they chose to cheat on their partners."
17. "My friend was partying with her boyfriend and some other people. Her boyfriend had sex with another girl on the same couch as his girlfriend while she was passed out. She woke up part of the way through it and just didn’t know what to do."
18. "I was working in IT and needed to perform manual backups of sales laptops. Long story short, I found dozens of pictures and videos of two coworkers getting it on in a company-provided hotel room. They left nothing to the imagination. The guy also saved screenshots of texts between him and his wife. She had found out about the affair and was in the process of divorcing him. It was really messy — kids involved and all that. I sat him down and told him I found stuff that shouldn’t be on company property, and he turned white as a ghost. But, I told him I’d keep it between us, which I did. Data was deleted and that was it about it."
19. "When I was a police officer, a coworker found his wife in bed with another police officer from the same district. The wife would tell the lover about her husband's weekly schedule, and her lover would have his changed in order to have sex with the wife while her husband was working. Problem was, one day, her husband got dismissed three hours early and went back home without texting his wife first. He had some suspects but never imagined it was another police officer."
20. "The day my brother was born, my father was in the hospital with my mom for the delivery, and he told her he wished she wasn't the mom. He then went and spent the night at his girlfriend's house while I (5 years old) stayed with my grandparents. He was a long haul trucker and was back on the road immediately after, so my mom brought my brother home from the hospital alone, had 5-year-old me to take care of, and had a dog as well. And it was a C-section birth. No idea how she did it."
21. "This girl in high school cheated on her boyfriend with the guys who bullied him. Then, she got bullied by all their girlfriends."
22. "Years back, in my early 20s, there was this one guy in my extended friend group. I didn't know him that well, but he was a friend of a friend of a friend, and we would occasionally find ourselves in the same social gatherings. He had just started dating this girl. She was maybe a few years younger than us. Probably about 18 or 19. They were at the very start of their relationship, so I don't know if they were exclusive to each other, but people knew they were dating. A bunch of them had a night out. I didn't go out, but I heard about what happened later on. This friend of mind got extremely drunk. The girl he was seeing helped him back to his house. His dad was still up and heard them trying to get into the door. This was the first time the girl had met his dad. The dad helped my friend to his room and then invited the girl in for a chat and to get to know her a bit. The girl ended up having sex with the dad that night."
23. "I know a woman who has been cheating on her high school sweetheart (who joined the Navy) basically since the jump. We all sort of assumed they had an agreement because she was very fixated on being 'not like other girls' and having wildly inappropriate levels of friendship and intimacy with all his male friends. She found some trashy divorced guy 20 years her senior with a daughter eight years younger than herself at her office and proceeded to carry on a year-long affair (including interstate travel) and finally had to come clean to her husband when it got too obvious and her lies about travel were falling apart. They got divorced, and it turns out she had been sleeping with basically all his friends the whole time."
"She had sex with one of his close friends at a group cabin trip where the friend was also having sex with another single mutual friend on the trip. She’s a disgusting, selfish, terrible person. But, the universe is somewhat resetting itself with her because she’s now stuck in a relationship with that terrible guy who treats her badly while she intermittently cheats on him. She’s setting herself up to be miserable for the rest of her life.
What makes me ill is that the husband still doesn’t know all of these crappy dudes who claim to be his friend, who had so much energy about the divorce, and are still socializing with him, all have been joyfully screwing his wife while he was literally asleep in another room. I’m not close enough to the situation to actually say anything, but it really is one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever known about in terms of people being absolute monsters to those they purport to care for."
24. "A good friend of mine was a doctor who took over his father's private practice when he retired. His wife was a med student when they first started dating, 10 years younger than him and one of the most intelligent and beautiful people I've ever met. They became associates when she graduated, and under her management, the practice grew to four associates and six contracted doctors. Truly an amazing person, highly competent, born leader, funny, the list goes on. But, my friend no longer felt like the center of attention, so he quit being a doctor to become an influencer. You can imagine how that went. When that failed, he went and started an affair with a 19-year-old nurse-in-training who worked for his wife. She learned about the affair when the girl's mother knocked on her door."
"The man could've been happy doing one of the most highly-regarded jobs in the world while appreciating that his amazing wife was making everything around him better, but no, he had to make this dream of a life a nightmare because of his overinflated ego."
25. "She cheated on me with her cousin's fiancé while I was out of town for work. This fiancé had also cheated on his partner with her own mother. My foolish self tried to move past it, only to find out shortly after marriage that she and someone I considered a friend for over 12 years were screwing around. Moral of the story: trust and listen to your gut."
26. "A friend of a friend ended up dating her uni professor for a bit. He was older than her, but it was getting serious and they were making life plans together. On weekends, he would regularly go visit his 'mother' in another city. I can't remember exactly how she found out, but it turns out that the 'mother' was indeed his wife, who was really, really sick. When our friend found out, she confronted him and he said that he loved her and wanted to have kids with her, but he wanted her to be patient because he was just trying to put his wife in hospice so he wouldn't have to deal with her anymore and could be with my friend. She obviously dumped him on the spot and the dude continued to try and pursue her, sending her the most cringeworthy love messages and videos. Mind you, this was a university professor in his late-40s"
27. "My husband confessed to cheating on me while we were in the car AFTER my mom had a stroke and I'd just seen her in the ICU not knowing if she would live or die. We had an hour-long car ride home and I had to keep it together when all I wanted to do was freak out."
28. And: "A woman I knew suspected her husband was cheating on her, but he was very good at hiding his tracks and she couldn't get proof. She was trying to get evidence to divorce him. Then, one day, the mistress showed up at the door to confess everything. Turns out he'd cheated on the mistress with a third girl and gotten that girl pregnant. Divorce happened very quickly after that."
Oh. My. Heavens. What's the worst cheating story you've ever heard? Tell us in the comments!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.