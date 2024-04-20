4. "I had my first threesome at age 19 with two amazing guys in their 30s. We vacationed together for a few years, and I learned so much from these two wonderful humans. After getting married to my husband, we entered the swinging lifestyle. Sometimes, we go hot and heavy for a few months; sometimes, we go without swinging for a few years. We have been married for 33 years. Our communication is constant. We truly believe that swinging has made our marriage stronger."

"We swing with other couples, single males or single females. We'll sometimes swing with the same couple for months or years, and sometimes, it's just a one-night stand. We have rules we have formed over the years and stick to them no matter what happens. If one wants to change or bend a rule, we talk about it when we are not on a date so we can discuss it thoroughly.

We never form any kind of emotional connection to anyone other than friends with benefits. It's not for everyone! It's not something you should try unless your partnership is very, very solid. But, I will say, the communication gets to be top-notch. Our friends who have no clue what we do in the privacy of our bedroom all comment on how in love we are and ask our advice on improving their partnerships. We, of course, do not tell them about the swinging."



—u/lexibrat