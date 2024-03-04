33 Experiences Of Womanhood That May Just Blow Mens' Minds Wide Open

12. "Professionally speaking: getting dismissed, ignored, or overlooked, usually in favor of a man. I work in IT and was trying to set up a new phone system. My boss (a male) put me in charge of it because I had just done something similar at my previous job. Anyways, I kept telling him that my contact at the company we were switching to kept ignoring me and basically calling my questions stupid when he would answer me. My boss heard me, but didn't fully understand what the issue was...until he actually saw it happen. I sent an email asking a question and it was ignored. He sent an email asking the same question and received an immediate answer."

"My boss's jaw just dropped. He immediately apologized to me and said that while he knew it happened, he'd never actually seen it done before. He was mortified and actually sent an email to that contact at the phone company saying, 'When she asks a question, she better get the same attention and response that you would give me.' Until that moment, he thought it was something that only happened in theory. It actually blew his mind that it was real."



—u/Sassysinister