These Are, Without A Doubt, The Most Unhinged Wrong Number Texts And Responses From 2023

Folks, maybe you need to double-check (or triple-check!) the number before you hit send. Because wooooof.

Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This Bible Camp that didn't come to play:

&quot;It appears we have reached out to the wrong number.&quot;
u/thinkobscure / Via reddit.com

2. This message that is just SO bizarre, I have to hope it's a joke:

&quot;We are headed to the ER.&quot;
u/applesheep4 / Via reddit.com

3. This reply that probably scarred the recipient for life:

&quot;what&quot;
u/NiceTavarish / Via reddit.com

4. This frustrating exchange:

&quot;A wrong number&quot;
u/Moonl1ghtizKol / Via reddit.com

5. This ominous outreach:

&quot;That is the deer that murdered my wife&quot;
u/Merc_Twain25 / Via reddit.com

6. These Kevins who accidentally found each other:

&quot;Hahahaha that&#x27;s amazing&quot;
u/InitialMeasurement23 / Via reddit.com

7. This failed party planning:

&quot;Who&#x27;s bringing the cocaine this time?&quot;
u/Gigant0re / Via reddit.com

8. These plans that probably didn't pan out:

&quot;I have my period.&quot;
u/Triplestacked99 / Via reddit.com

9. This meaty message:

&quot;Here&#x27;s that thin sliced meat!&quot;
u/IntuitiveWhit / Via reddit.com

10. This super pleasant fellow:

&quot;Blocked&quot;
u/lala-land-04 / Via reddit.com

11. This completely chaotic way to respond:

&quot;I&#x27;m sorry, he didn&#x27;t make it.&quot;
u/snokkw / Via reddit.com

12. This wrong number text that dang near ended a marriage:

&quot;Not anymore&quot;
u/MrMeep0 / Via reddit.com

13. This wrong number replier who may have gotten someone into a lot of trouble:

&quot;No need to ask.&quot;
u/Swedishfartmachine / Via reddit.com

14. This classic misunderstanding:

&quot;Please disregard that message.&quot;
u/gasmschunes / Via reddit.com

15. This mommy misunderstanding:

&quot;I&#x27;m nobody&#x27;s mother lol.&quot;
u/guntervonhausen / Via reddit.com

16. This wrong number who ended up providing useful advice:

&quot;Just invite me to the wedding.&quot;
u/letgomygrego / Via reddit.com

17. This wrong number who dumped a stranger:

&quot;OMG, wrong number, sorry!&quot;
u/NotVamguard / Via reddit.com

18. This unhinged reply:

&quot;she woke up, thank you&quot;
u/Sp33dyGh0st1 / Via reddit.com

19. This conversation that escalated rather quickly:

&quot;F**k you&quot;
u/Daft_Wee_Haggis / Via reddit.com

20. This aunt and uncle who just didn't understand:

&quot;Please give me the right #..&quot;
u/Resident-Storage885 / Via reddit.com

21. These strangers who just weren't meant to be:

&quot;alright have a good day&quot;
u/AntiDivaBrie / Via reddit.com

22. This golf hater:

&quot;No, I hate golf.&quot;
u/No_Acanthaceae_9641 / Via reddit.com

23. This wrong number that could've been the right number:

&quot;No no, I think you have the right number&quot;
u/TwinSunSunburn / Via reddit.com

24. This wrong number in search of a Tinder date:

&quot;Thanks dawg&quot;
u/budgetinglol / Via reddit.com

25. And, this person who, legend has it, is still searching for Kent today:

&quot;Right&quot;
u/octacon666 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/wrongnumber