Online parenting groups have gotten very out of control. Here are some recent posts that will make your head spin:
This parent who posted about drinking their own chocolate breast milk:
This parent who proudly chews up their babies' food and then spits it out for the babies to consume:
This parent who asked for no judgment...yet here I am judging them anyway:
This free birth that couldn't possibly come with any consequences whatsoever:
This parent who needs to get a freakin' hobby and shut up about their kid's teacher's armpits:
This person who wants to have a home birth...in someone else's home:
This parent who wants their 2-year-old to get trained in self-defense:
This person who thinks they can just pay for stuff with their husband's special sperm:
This devastating dilemma that was a shock from start to finish:
This person who's having a wedding but didn't plan for it at all:
This performing parent:
This parent who seems to be bragging about denying their daughter seconds at dinner:
This parent looking to pay pennies for childcare:
This parent who really thinks it's a good idea to travel to Disney two weeks after giving birth:
This...interesting comment about how to protect a child from illnesses:
This comment that also made me say, "Oh, interesting!" but not in the way they intended:
And, this parent who wants to watch an animated movie that won't encourage their kid to go rogue: