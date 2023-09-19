1.
This mom who is raising quite the entitled child:
2.
This person who doesn't know the difference between genetics and plastic surgery:
3.
This "very fun dad" that's willing to die on the hill that children's birthday parties must be productive to society:
4.
This person who is worried about your freezer, particularly if you've ever put your feet in the sand:
5.
This super spy parent:
6.
This person who wants to use their partner for another kid before immediately divorcing them:
7.
This parent who is worried, but not worried enough to take their kid to an actual doctor:
8.
This shocking suggestion:
9.
This busy-body parent:
10.
This parent who seems to think medicine is evil:
11.
This parent who probably failed high school biology:
12.
This incredibly possessive mother:
13.
This passionate commenter:
14.
This parent who wants to give their baby flavored water and juice:
15.
This commenter advocating for a "wild pregnancy":
16.
This starchy sleep-time ritual for a 13-month-old:
17.
And, this mom with a very important question: