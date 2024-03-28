People Are Sharing Their Rare Body "Abnormalities," And It's Beyond Fascinating

12.

"My eyes have been misaligned since birth. I've had two surgeries (one immediately after birth, and one in high school) to try to correct it, but they are still misaligned by about one degree (possibly more now considering it's been many years). This means I've never been able to use both eyes at once, so I do not have depth perception. People sometimes ask what it's like not having depth perception, and my response is, 'What's it like TO have depth perception?' Until the second surgery, I had to wear glasses, but afterward, my eyes were close enough that my brain could automatically choose which one to use based on the distance of whatever I was looking at. This is handy because one of my eyes is near-sighted and the other is far-sighted, so I get both advantages. I'm also double-jointed in the hips and can put my feet behind my head, and I walk duck-footed thanks to my weird feet."