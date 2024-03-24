23 Chilling, Unexplainable, And Possibly Even Sinister Things People Can't Believe They Witnessed

4. "Not long before an overseas flight, I couldn’t find my passport anywhere. I usually kept it in a very small box with other important documents, like my birth certificate and kid's passport. I vaguely remembered my young son looking at my passport stamps months before, so I figured it was stashed behind a sofa or something. I tore the whole house apart looking for it. My partner helped, and he also checked the document box. It was just nowhere. Then, I remembered the St. Anthony prayer (a story I’d read on Reddit that people claimed worked when they lost objects), so I said it aloud three times: 'St. Anthony, St. Anthony, please come around, my passport needs to be found.'"

"I went to sleep and prepared to try and get an emergency passport the next morning. Well here’s the thing: I dreamt about the prayer and the documents' box over and over all night. So, when I woke up, I went straight to the box (which you needed a chair to reach and was kept high enough so my son couldn’t access it), and there it was. My passport. Absolutely cannot explain this. There’s no logical explanation, but when I told someone before, they said my passport must have been in there. It 100% was not in the box. My partner was probably more freaked out than me. It was also sitting right where it should have been all along, with the 10 or so other things in there. It definitely wouldn’t have been missed. Weirdest thing that has ever happened to me."



—u/OnemoreSavBlanc