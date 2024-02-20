Skip To Content
17 Brain-Rotting Screenshots From Parenting Groups That'll Leave You Feeling Confused And Irrationally Angry

Please stop <3.

Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This problematic parent with a problematic mother-in-law:

Text summary: A Facebook post discusses a member&#x27;s upset feelings when their MIL criticized their 1yo child&#x27;s behavior and said she has a &quot;wicked heart&quot;; commenters weigh in, discussing biblical sayings and personal beliefs
u/EtherealAshtree / Via reddit.com

2. This parent who is super concerned about elf demons:

Social media comment about fostering holy traditions and not demonic ones, found in a book by someone who &quot;made a pact with an elf-demon&quot;
u/Defiant_Drag8311 / Via reddit.com

3. This parent who has got to be freaking kidding:

Facebook comment: &quot;Why do I need to change wet diapers? It&#x27;s not as bad as sh*t why can&#x27;t my baby just wait&quot; surrounded by poop emojis
u/ShibaInuLuvrr / Via reddit.com

4. This scary suppository situation:

Social media screenshot of a person asking about the use of a garlic vaginal suppository and how you know whether it came out or moved up &quot;on its own&quot; during sleep
u/SnooDogs627 / Via reddit.com

5. This person who shared waaayyyyy too much info:

A screenshot of a social media post where an individual is concerned that her husband who was away for two weeks came back and &quot;his ball sack felt empty,&quot; when it should be full because he hasn&#x27;t had sex
u/bobert_the_wise / Via reddit.com

6. This husband who "accidentally" shared an explicit personal video:

Text from an embarrassed person stating their spouse &quot;accidentally&quot; posted a private video online of them having sex online, seen by 17 people
u/Ella-Carter693 / Via reddit.com

7. This person who got themselves in a reaaaal pickle:

Woman slept with her husband&#x27;s brother when they were both drunk and now she&#x27;s pregnant, and the brother is getting married to someone else — what to do? Get an abortion and try again with husband?
u/ellie2901 / Via reddit.com

8. This parent with strange and unfair expectations of their son:

Parent argued with their 17-year-old son, who is &quot;a huge football player,&quot; for not &quot;sticking up&quot; for his 15-year-old sister by calling the guy who broke up with her &quot;a punk bitch,&quot; and now the parent is cutting him off completely
u/IAdoptedAZoo / Via reddit.com

9. This parent who wants flu remedies, as long as they're NOT medicine (except Tylenol and ibuprofen, which are fine, apparently):

Person wants more natural &quot;granny remedies&quot; for flu and lists home remedies they&#x27;re already using, including honey, lemon, mint tea, cut-up onion, a cool bath, Tylenol/ibuprofen, and ice cream
u/SeaworthinessIcy6419 / Via reddit.com

10. This mother who takes her baby to a chiropractor:

&quot;Am I the only mama that takes their baby to the chiropractor? My little is 17 months and has been going since birth&quot;
u/MissBehave4U / Via reddit.com

11. This onion enthusiast:

A social media post asking for advice on a congested 3-month-old, with a reply suggesting &quot;onions in the socks and sliced next to her during sleep&quot; to break down mucus
u/Inevitable_Pomelo588 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who needs to throw the wholeeee husband away if he can't figure out how to help in the most basic way:

A post asking for simple dinner ideas for a family of 8, from someone who gave birth the day before, seeking &quot;something simple&quot; that the dad can help with
u/DIJtheWriter / Via reddit.com

13. This confusing cupcake inquiry:

Person is looking for &quot;links about cupcakes and reasons not to cupcakes your children&quot;; they don&#x27;t give their kids any but can&#x27;t find the research as to why they don&#x27;t, and their husband&#x27;s friend doesn&#x27;t want to &quot;cupcake&quot; but his wife does
u/AutumnAkasha / Via reddit.com

14. This anti-vax family who wants an anti-vax dog:

Self-identified anti-vax family &quot;are looking to get a puppy&quot; but wants to know if others vax their pets for, like, rabies, and whether it&#x27;s recommended or is it &quot;pushed just like it is on our kiddos&quot;
u/harley_pixel / Via reddit.com

15. This person who's in the market for some chicken pox and shingles:

Person is looking for chicken pox groups because their kids are getting old enough and they want to &quot;get it out of the way&quot;; also looking for anyone &quot;unpoked&quot; who is prone to getting shingles and would be willing to share
u/Soft_Bodybuilder_345 / Via reddit.com

16. This petty partner looking for free gifts:

Someone is asking people online to send Valentine&#x27;s Day gifts to their house to stick it to their &quot;soon to be ex-husband&quot; and show him that they don&#x27;t need him
u/mucksky / Via reddit.com

17. And whatever the heck this is:

A social media post recommending the use of an egg in a clean sock to absorb carbon dioxide and relieve pressure in babies&#x27; gums and help them sleep, citing personal experience and saying change every three months
u/shaenanigans1 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/ShitMomGroupsSay.