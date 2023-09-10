5. "My wife has a beautiful heart. I jokingly call her a Disney princess because any animal that she comes across, she has to talk to and greet. She has cried because she saw a dead raccoon on the side of the road before. Well, one day, I was working a day shift, and she was working a swing shift. I had a busy day, but I saw she sent me some pictures of a young doe that was eating in our front yard. She seemed thrilled. I came home and saw the same deer! Dead. On my freaking porch. I felt like I started to hear The First 48 theme playing as I realized I had six hours to get rid of this thing before my wife got home because her world would be shattered."

"I called my local city authorities thinking they wouldn’t want a dead animal in the middle of town. Turns out, they couldn’t care less. I called some local raptor shelters to see if they could take a donation, but it turned out the dead deer business was booming, and they didn’t have a need for donations at the time, especially in the next six hours. Frustrated, I called my dad to vent and get advice on what to do. His response was, 'Hold on, bud. I’ll be there in 15 minutes.'

I went back inside to take care of the dogs, and within the next 15 minutes, I saw my dad back his huge truck into my backyard. He had the tail gait down and knocked on my door with a pair of nitrile gloves on and another pair in-hand for me. It was starting to get dark out, but we had that thing loaded up and found a special place to, uh, 'dispose' of it. We made it back with 20 minutes to spare before my wife got home. I haven’t told my wife because I think it would either break her heart, or creep her out at how efficiently my dad can dump a body. Anyway, wifey thinks her deer friend is alive and well, and totally not at the bottom of a ravine."



—u/EliseoJan