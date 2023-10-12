Perhaps you've never been a huge fan of your son-in-law because you feel as though he expects your daughter to wait on him hand and foot. He rarely does chores or cooks, and though your daughter also works full-time and takes care of the kids, he still doesn't pitch in. You dread the holidays with him because he's always asking your daughter to make him a plate or refill his cup. You try to step in and help as much as possible so your daughter can relax, but she gets upset if you make any comments, so you try to stay quiet.
Maybe your daughter-in-law is notorious for making rude comments about money, and it makes you super uncomfortable. She grew up wealthy, so she always makes comments about your house when she visits, and laughs off presents you get her for holidays because they're not "up to her standard." She also busts your son's chops a lot for what he makes, though she refuses to get a job herself. It makes you sooooo upset.
Or, perhaps your son married into a family you can't stand. His partner is sweet, but his partner's parents are very controlling and rude. They never want to share their son for the holidays, so your son feels obligated to be a part of their gatherings. The parents purposefully exclude you from as much as they can, and it breaks your heart.