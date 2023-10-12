  • Add Yours badge

Did Your Kid Marry Someone You Can't Stand? Tell Us Your Story

If only you could pick your family...

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

We've covered a good deal of nightmare mother-in-law and father-in-law stories, but now it's time to hear about some other in-laws who deserve to have their bad behavior called out.

young couple welcoming in their parents to their home
Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps you've never been a huge fan of your son-in-law because you feel as though he expects your daughter to wait on him hand and foot. He rarely does chores or cooks, and though your daughter also works full-time and takes care of the kids, he still doesn't pitch in. You dread the holidays with him because he's always asking your daughter to make him a plate or refill his cup. You try to step in and help as much as possible so your daughter can relax, but she gets upset if you make any comments, so you try to stay quiet.

guy watching tv on the sofa while a woman carries laundry behind him
Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Maybe your daughter-in-law is notorious for making rude comments about money, and it makes you super uncomfortable. She grew up wealthy, so she always makes comments about your house when she visits, and laughs off presents you get her for holidays because they're not "up to her standard." She also busts your son's chops a lot for what he makes, though she refuses to get a job herself. It makes you sooooo upset.

shocked woman turning her head away as a mother puts her hand protectively on her son
Motortion / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, perhaps your son married into a family you can't stand. His partner is sweet, but his partner's parents are very controlling and rude. They never want to share their son for the holidays, so your son feels obligated to be a part of their gatherings. The parents purposefully exclude you from as much as they can, and it breaks your heart.

man in bed while his partner sits on the edge
Zoranm / Getty Images

Do you have any issues with your son-in-law or daughter-in-law? What have they done to upset you? You can tell us your story in the comments or you can submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.