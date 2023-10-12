Perhaps you've never been a huge fan of your son-in-law because you feel as though he expects your daughter to wait on him hand and foot. He rarely does chores or cooks, and though your daughter also works full-time and takes care of the kids, he still doesn't pitch in. You dread the holidays with him because he's always asking your daughter to make him a plate or refill his cup. You try to step in and help as much as possible so your daughter can relax, but she gets upset if you make any comments, so you try to stay quiet.