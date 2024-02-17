31 Incredible Coincidences And "Small World" Moments That Left People Totally Stunned

16.

"My childhood friend Paul was my next door neighbor in my birth hometown. One day, we found out that he and his family moved away, and after some time passed, my family moved to a different town too. It wasn't until fifth grade that I discovered Paul was in my class. Apparently his family moved around a lot, because after fifth grade, Paul moved again and I never saw him again. Later, as an adult at my retail job, my husband came to pick me up after work and we hung around to talk to my coworkers. We needed a plywood board to help fix the box spring on our bed, and we were trying to bounce some ideas off my coworkers since plywood was expensive. A customer overheard our discussion and offered for us to pick up some plywood she had at her house. We found out through discussion that she was Paul's mother-in-law, so I got to see him again."