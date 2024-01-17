25.

"This is truly really small. I started wearing my smartwatch to bed because I wanted to see what the sleep monitoring was about. That was fine. It took a little getting used to, but I got to the point where I didn't notice it on my wrist or anything. I then realized I can set alarms on my watch that vibrate and don't make a noise. I feel like it is much more pleasant waking up to a slight vibration on my wrist instead of the noise of an alarm, or of the noise of my phone vibrating against my nightstand. I also learned I could do this for naps. If I want to take a 30-minute nap, I can quickly set a timer on my watch and feel confident I will wake up. I have tried to convince all my friends to do this, but they don't see any value in it."