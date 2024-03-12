15.

"No emotional connection, or if the other person cannot trust you or tell you what they feel, what they've been through, or what they're dealing with right now. I understand that some people need their time to open up and find their own words to express their emotions; I'm one of them. But, I'm referring to people who don't even try, even for small stuff. Just to give an example: Normal day. You and your pal sit together. You ask them about some stuff that's been bothering them because you see they're worried and sad. They don't say anything or say that it's nothing. This happens over and over again. Or, you do something that your pal doesn't like, but they're not telling you. The only time you will hear what they don't like in the relationship or what they don't like about you will be in an argument or at the breaking point."