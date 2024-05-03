Tell Us The Most Incredible Sacrifice Your Mom Made While Raising You

Mother's Day is swiftly approaching, so now's the perfect time to stop and reflect on all the sacrifices your mom made to raise you and to extend warmth and gratitude to all the moms who altered their lives to provide for their children.
Perhaps you had a single mom who forfeited pretty much her entire personal life to care for you and your siblings, work two jobs, and take night classes to get her degree. She never once complained and still kept the house in order and food on the table. She gave every piece of herself in order to raise you, and you're eternally grateful.
Maybe your mom made the difficult decision to leave her dream job after she got pregnant with you because your father made more money, and she didn't want you in daycare or with a nanny right after you were born. She paused her career to stay home with you and spend precious hours watching you grow.
Or, perhaps you remember all the times your mom ensured you and your siblings were well-fed before worrying about feeding herself. She would rather give you all seconds than take a full plate for herself, and she never even hinted that there wasn't enough food to go around. She simply gave you what you needed and never made you feel burdensome, while she took less.